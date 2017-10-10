Ben Affleck Says He Is Sickened By Harvey Weinstein Allegations

Longtime Harvey Weinstein friend and film partner Ben Affleck has issued a statement on the allegations of sexual assault and harassment against the executive, saying they “made me sick.”

Affleck, who worked with the Miramax co-founder on “Good Will Hunting,” shared a message on social media Tuesday afternoon after the New Yorker published additional disturbing details regarding Weinstein’s offenses against women ― including accusations of rape. The report came just days after a New York Times’ expose alleged Weinstein had been paying off sexual harassment accusers for nearly 30 years.

After initial silence from Hollywood, stars have begun speaking out to condemn Weinstein as reports of misbehavior continue to build up. Affleck’s “Good Will Hunting” co-star and Weinstein friend Matt Damon, however, has yet to issue a statement.

Damon was named in a piece by TheWrap founder Sharon Waxman, who claimed that, while she was working for The New York Times, the publication scrapped a 2004 piece on Weinstein’s sexual misconduct due in part to pressure from Damon.

“The story I reported never ran,” she wrote. “After intense pressure from Weinstein, which included having Matt Damon and Russell Crowe call me directly to vouch for [Miramax executive Fabrizio] Lombardo and unknown discussions well above my head at the Times, the story was gutted.”

Mireya Acierto via Getty Images

Affleck’s response comes after Rose McGowan called out Affleck and Damon on Twitter for their silence. According to The New York Times, the actress took a $100,000 settlement from the producer in 1997 as one of his alleged victims.

Hey @mattdamon what’s it like to be a spineless profiteer who stays silent? pic.twitter.com/rp0OrRrpqJ — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 9, 2017