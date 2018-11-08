Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Finally Divorce 3 Years After Separation

Three years and one giant back tattoo later, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are no longer separated, but officially divorced.

The former couple’s divorce was finalized on Wednesday less than week after they submitted paperwork to the Los Angeles County Superior Court judge overseeing their case, according to TMZ.

Garner and Affleck will share joint custody of their three children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6, and will regularly meet with a co-parenting therapist for at least six months. The two, who didn’t have a prenup, have already reached a property settlement.

The pair reportedly finalized the details of their divorce during a sit-down meeting in October but were awaiting the final sign-off from a judge.

Garner and Affleck, who began dating shortly after starring in 2003′s “Daredevil” together, announced they were separating after 10 years of marriage in 2015 amid rumors of the actor’s infidelity.

The proceedings seemingly stalled for two years, as they didn’t file for divorce until April 2017. After both parties failed to submit any subsequent paperwork, the divorce was on the verge of being dismissed in August when Garner was issued a third notice of a case review requesting she take immediate action.

Garner and Affleck reportedly reached a divorce settlement shortly after the court’s warning but delayed finalizing the paperwork to wait for Affleck to complete his third stint in rehab.

Garner was actually the one to drive Affleck to a treatment center for alcohol addiction in August.

Two months later, the Academy Award-winning director broke his silence about rehab, announcing he had completed a 40-day program and was “fighting for my family.”

Garner, who’s stood by Affleck throughout his struggles, opened up about the toll the relentless tabloid scrutiny had on their marriage.

“Looking back on that, I really feel the stress of it,” Garner said on “CBS Sunday Morning.” “I really — I could cry talking about it.”

“What I think I’ve learned is that the scrutiny in your private life puts a pressure to make something happen,” she explained. “You feel a pressure to hurry up and get married, cuz you think that’ll end the — ‘Are they engaged? Are they not?’ And that’s true in the reverse, as well. If you are — if you know, if there is any inkling of trouble, or if the tabloids decide there’s trouble, it can create trouble.”