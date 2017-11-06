Ben Affleck Pledges To Address His Behavior After Sexual Harassment Claims

In the torrent of sexual misconduct allegations that have swept Hollywood, actor Ben Affleck was one of the many famous men to have been implicated as part of the problem.

As a result, the actor says he’s now taking steps to examine his own culpability and pledging to uplift women’s voices.

Speaking with The Associated Press, Affleck said he’s “looking at my own behavior and addressing that and making sure I’m part of the solution.”

He also added that “more women need to be pushed to power” and that sexual harassment must also be “a men’s issue.”

Amid widespread allegations of sexual assault against his frequent collaborator Harvey Weinstein, Affleck found himself embroiled in his own controversy after releasing a statement condemning the producer’s actions.

“I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades,” he wrote.

Hours later, actress Hilarie Burton said Affleck sexually harassed her during a 2003 TRL interview.

Affleck has since apologized for “acting inappropriately” but stayed silent when another woman, makeup artist Annamarie Tendler, came forward to say that Affleck groped her at a Golden Globes party in 2014.

Perhaps his biggest detractor has been actress Rose McGowan, one of the many women who’ve spoken out against Weinstein, who claimed Affleck was well aware of sexual misconduct.

“Ben Affleck fuck off,” she wrote in response to his statement regarding Weinstein before accusing him of being a liar.

Ben Affleck fuck off — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

@benaffleck “GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT” you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

While some might doubt his commitment to the cause, Affleck is at least putting his money where his mouth is by donating future residuals from any Weinstein or Miramax projects to groups benefitting independent film and victims of sexual assault.

“I’m giving any further residuals that I get from either a Miramax or a Weinstein movie will go either to FI or to RAINN,” he told Fox 5 in a recent interview. “One is Film Independent and the other is a women’s organization, and I just didn’t want to cash any more checks from the guy, you know? I don’t usually bring it up.”

“Some people probably couldn’t afford to give all those residuals away, but even if you’re doing 10 percent, you know, that’s something,” he added.