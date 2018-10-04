Ben Affleck Breaks Silence On Rehab: 'I Am Fighting For Myself And My Family'

Ben Affleck has broken his silence after completing a 40-day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction, his third rehab stint.

The actor’s long-estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, was photographed driving him to a rehabilitation facility in Malibu, California, in August after reportedly staging an intervention.

On Thursday, Affleck posted an emotional note on Instagram to thank his family, friends and fans for their support and to give an update on the “full-time commitment” of staying sober.

“This week I completed a 40-day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care,” he wrote. “The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others. Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”

“So many people have reached out on social media and spoken about their own journeys with addiction. To those people, I want to say thank you. Your strength is inspiring and supporting me in ways I didn’t think was possible,” he continued.

“It helps to know I am not alone. As I’ve had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure. With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me. I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling,” the message concluded.

The Oscar-winning director last entered rehab in 2017.

“I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront,” he wrote on Facebook at the time. “I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it.”

He previously sought treatment for his alcohol addiction in 2001.

BG004/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck on Sept. 30, 2018, in Los Angeles.

Affleck has been spotted out and about, most recently attending a church service with Garner and their son Samuel, 6, and daughters Seraphina, 9, and Violet, 12.

While Garner and Affleck’s divorce has yet to be finalized, Garner filed court documents on Monday to accelerate the process, according to multiple outlets.

She reportedly requested that the case be taken out of the court system and put in the hands of a private judge to settle the divorce in a more timely manner.