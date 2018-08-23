Ben Affleck Checks Into Rehab Again With Jennifer Garner's Help

Actor Ben Affleck, who has wrestled with alcohol addiction previously, is returning to rehab, People reported.

An unnamed source told the entertainment magazine that the 46-year-old Oscar winner “knew he needed help and was vocal about it.”

Jennifer Garner, who filed for divorce from the actor last year, staged an intervention, TMZ noted.

Garner, who shares three children with the “Gone Girl” star, was seen arriving at his home Wednesday and then driving him to a treatment center in Malibu, People noted.

BG004/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Ben Affleck, pictured earlier this month, has gone to rehab at least two times before.

There were signs earlier this week that Affleck was slipping. He was photographed Monday appearing to field a delivery of alcohol at home.

The actor reportedly broke up with girlfriend Lindsay Shookus recently and had been seen around town with Playboy model Shauna Sexton. A source told “Entertainment Tonight” that Shookus had been a stabling influence in his effort to remain sober.

Affleck last pulled a stint in rehab in 2017 and also sought treatment in 2001.