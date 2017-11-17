Ben Affleck Dodges Question About Rose McGowan’s Claim That Weinstein Raped Her

Ben Affleck completely avoided a direct question about Rose McGowan on Friday.
The “Justice League” star visited NBC’s “Today” show to discuss his role as Batman. During his interview, host Savannah Guthrie brought up McGowan’s allegation that Harvey Weinstein raped her in 1997 and that she told Affleck about it before the scandal became public.
“Is that true?” Guthrie asked.
“I don’t really want to get into other people’s individual stories,” Affleck responded. “Because I feel like those are their stories and they’re entitled to tell as much or little of those as they want. I believe Rose, I support her. I really like and admire her tenacity and I wish her the best.”
Affleck posted a statement in October, in which he said mounting allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Weinstein “made [him] sick.”
McGowan responded by calling Affleck a liar, indicating that the actor has been aware of Weinstein’s sexual misconduct for quite a while.
“‘GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT’ you said that to my face. The press [conference] I was made to go to after assault. You lie,” she tweeted at him.
Affleck worked with Weinstein early in his career on movies such as “Good Will Hunting” and “Shakespeare in Love.” After filming the latter, he began dating co-star Gwyneth Paltrow — who has also accused Weinstein of sexual harassment.
