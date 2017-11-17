Ben Affleck Dodges Question About Rose McGowan’s Claim That Weinstein Raped Her

Ben Affleck completely avoided a direct question about Rose McGowan on Friday.

“Is that true?” Guthrie asked.

“I don’t really want to get into other people’s individual stories,” Affleck responded. “Because I feel like those are their stories and they’re entitled to tell as much or little of those as they want. I believe Rose, I support her. I really like and admire her tenacity and I wish her the best.”

Affleck posted a statement in October, in which he said mounting allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Weinstein “made [him] sick.”

McGowan responded by calling Affleck a liar, indicating that the actor has been aware of Weinstein’s sexual misconduct for quite a while.

“‘GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT’ you said that to my face. The press [conference] I was made to go to after assault. You lie,” she tweeted at him.

@benaffleck “GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT” you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017