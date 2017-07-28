The Best And Worst Ben And Jerry's Flavors, RANKED

Ben & Jerry’s recently brought online ice cream shopping to their website, and that gave us a chance to really take in all the flavors this beloved ice cream company currently has in the works. (We’re talking pint flavors, not Scoop Shop flavors here.) They’ve got nearly 40 pints, and some true gems are hidden in the mix.

But you can’t love every flavor, so we’ve got some feelings about our least favorites, too.

According to representatives from Ben & Jerry’s, their five most popular ice cream flavors are (in no particular order): Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Half Baked, The Tonight Dough, Cherry Garcia and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. But are those the best? We don’t think so.

To set the record straight, we ranked all the Ben & Jerry’s pints available online for purchase. People seek out Ben & Jerry’s when they want a fun-filled, fixings-filled, decadent pint. Some of their flavors don’t fulfill that criteria, and others do it a little too heavy handedly.

Folks might disagree with our ranking ― especially you Cherry Garcia fans ― so feel free to let us know.

Now, the ranking, in order from “eh” to true greatness.