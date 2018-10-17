Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) said Tuesday that President Donald Trump should not have used the term “horseface” to disparage Stormy Daniels.

“You don’t call women horseface,” Sasse said on MSNBC’s “Meet The Press Daily.” “That’s not the right move. That’s not the way men act.”

“Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas,” Trump tweeted Tuesday, referring to Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti. “She knows nothing about me, a total con!”

Daniels responded to Trump’s attack minutes later.