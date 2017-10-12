GOP Senator Has One Stinging Question For Conservatives Who Support Trump

Many supporters of President Donald Trump rallied around his attacks on the media this week, including his call to have licenses taken away from broadcasters that criticize him.

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) has one simple question for them, which he posted on Twitter on Thursday:

Question for conservatives:

What will you wish you had said now if someday a President Elizabeth Warren talks about censoring Fox News? — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) October 12, 2017

Sasse had earlier in the week called out Trump for his attacks on the media, asking if he was recanting his oath of office with his call to “challenge” and possibly “revoke” broadcast licenses.

“Mr. President: Words spoken by the President of the United States matter,” he wrote on Twitter. “Are you tonight recanting of the Oath you took on Jan. 20 to preserve, protect, and defend the First Amendment?”

That didn’t sit well with some supporters of the president, such as Fox News host Sean Hannity, who called his earlier support of Sasse “one of the biggest mistakes in my career.”

Sasse shot back:

Sorry, Sean -- you changed, not me. Some of us still believe in the Constitution. No President should play with censoring news they dislike. https://t.co/ZBEMNSF7nz — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) October 12, 2017