Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro wants you to know that he’s so pro-life, he wouldn’t even consider aborting baby Hitler.

Speaking at Friday’s anti-abortion rally March for Life on Friday at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Shapiro took the time to answer a question about baby Adolf Hitler in a rambling, repetitive rant. The dictator, as Shapiro reminds his audience over and over again, was a baby at some point in his life.

Ben Shapiro at March for Life: "The truth is no pro-life person would kill baby Hitler. Baby Hitler was a baby." pic.twitter.com/PPgQcbWSrq — jordan (@JordanUhl) January 18, 2019

“The argument, I guess here, is that would you kill baby Hitler?” Shapiro said in what appeared to be a response to a question submitted online. “And the truth is that no pro-life person on earth would kill baby Hitler, because baby Hitler wasn’t Hitler, adult Hitler was Hitler. Baby Hitler was a baby. What you presumably want to do with baby Hitler is take baby Hitler out of baby Hitler’s house and move baby Hitler into a better house where he would not grow up to be Hitler, right? That’s the idea.”

The crowd cheered as Shapiro said the words “baby Hitler” eight times in less than 30 seconds.

Right Wing Watch reporter Jared Holt said Shapiro was taping his speech for a podcast and at one point began to read ads to the audience, including companies like ZipRecruiter and Quip toothbrushes (neither company responded to HuffPost’s request asking how much money they paid him).

He previously cautioned against hypothetically killing baby Hitler in a 2015 podcast episode titled “Don’t Kill Baby Hitler.”