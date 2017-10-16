BenBella Rising: Lessons In Innovation From The Publishing Industry

In the past decade, many premature obituaries have been written for the publishing industry. Myriad articles and television stories have proclaimed the coming demise of print media, extolled the end of book-reading, and lamented the declining ability of younger Americans to read quickly with comprehension, spell well without digital nudging, and above all, to write with any fluidity and charm.

Yet, a few years on from those first calls, we find ourselves in a world rich in written words. No one institution comes to mind more than the Huffington Post, which has helped changed the way we get our news, share our opinions, and think about journalism.

I started my own writing career with textbooks, of which I have published 34 to-date and learned a lot from the people who helped me. Several years ago, after a lifetime of love and admiration for the world of books, I got to know a whole new side of publishing – one that was persisting beyond the tropes and stereotypes surrounding the mantra, “PRINT IS DEAD.”

Glenn Yeffeth epitomizes this persistence. He’s the publisher of BenBella Books, which he founded in 2001 after a career as a corporate strategist. BenBella Books, named after Glenn’s children Benjamin and Isabella, is a boutique firm that is innovating the industry by creating deep personal relationships with its authors and helping to successfully shape and steward scaleable book partnerships with its authors.

When Glenn started BenBella, he knew better than to follow in the footsteps of those who came, and went, before him. To survive and thrive, he had to differentiate his business. In his own words, “The publishers that succeed will do so by remembering that their fundamental role isn’t as curators or gatekeepers. The role of publishers is to create value for authors, through brilliant marketing, creative packaging, and powerful editorial support.”

Steve Mariotti: What did you learn while building your business that you wish you knew when you started?

Glenn Yeffeth: Publishing is a relationship business. You have to do a great job of publishing, but you also have to attract great books. Choosing a publisher is a big commitment, so no one wants to take a chance on an unproven publisher. When we first started, we were limited to publishing books no one else wanted, which is not a recipe for success. So we had to create our own books, like Taking the Red Pill, a collection of essays by scientists, philosophers, and religious scholars on The Matrix. That book was a big success, but over time we were able to build the relationships that led to fantastic agents agreeing to submit to us great authors who would agree to publish with us. Most of our big successes are the result of relationships we built, often beginning many years earlier.

SM: What was the biggest surprise you learned in building your business?

GY: My background is in corporate consulting, so I spent many years planning. I’m good at it, and I enjoy it. But, to my surprise, planning isn’t all that important in building a business. It has a role, but it’s more important to pay attention, stay flexible, and adapt quickly to circumstances as you learn. The key lesson I learned from the legendary Austrian-born author and management consultant Peter Drucker -- a titan in the field of management education -- is that it’s more important to learn from your successes than from your failures. This line of thinking led us to a set of unplanned business wins, including, a very lucrative exclusive book deal with Borders and a line of bestselling vegan cookbooks.

SM: What’s BenBella Books’ competitive advantage?

GY: Our biggest competitive advantage is that we don’t come out of the traditional publishing business. So, for better or for worse, we’ve had to figure out how to do things on our own, without much interest in replicating how traditional publishers do things. As it turns out, the traditional way of doing things often makes a lot of sense! But when it doesn’t, our willingness to do things differently allows us to create value for our authors, which is the basis of our success.

SM: What advice do you have for entrepreneurs and business owners?

GY: Well, this advice may be a bit self-serving, but it’s sincere. Read books. Business owners are always busy, always understaffed, always putting out the latest fire. Some of this is unavoidable, but if you let it consume you, your business will inevitably slow down and eventually fail. Give yourself the time to step back and look at the big picture, learn from others, and focus on the critical rather than the urgent.

The book I most recommend for entrepreneurs is our book Traction by Gino Wickman. It’s the most practical book I’ve ever read on how to get your arms around your business so that you are running it, rather than it running you.

SM: Where do you see your field heading?