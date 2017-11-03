Benefits of essential oils for your overall health care regimen

Essential oils have been quite popular in terms of usage since the time immemorial, and this reference could be traced back to the Judeo-Christian scriptures, where they used to avail these oils in the form of incense and costly ointments. These oils are basically the distillations that are obtained from different parts of a plant such as its flowers, barks, resins, roots, leaves, and seeds. Typically known for their pleasant aroma, their therapeutic (antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant) properties have made them even more significant among the people.

Being the best-known healing oils without any side effects, here, I am listing 7 awesome health benefits that you could try doing for yourself. You can mix the therapeutic compounds altogether to get better results.

Detox bath

Apply sea salt, Epsom salt and lavender oil and mix them into a warm bath. This would cleanse and pull out the toxins from your body, thereby giving you a better feel of refreshment.

Immediate relaxation and improved sleep

Mix 3-4 drops of lavender, peppermint and chamomile oils to your temples in order to fetch a cooling effect or an immediate sense of relaxation. Lavender oil is an amazing agent to alleviate insomnia. You can even choose to sprinkle a few drops of it on your pillow to achieve an improved sleep.

Acne face wash

Tea tree oil or melaleuca works really well with skin. It can be an excellent face wash when applied with raw honey. Put the mixture on your face for 15 minutes and rinse it off with clean water on a regular basis to see those dark spots vanishing away slowly.

Reduce cellulite

2 teaspoons of coconut oil when mixed with 5 - 6 drops of grapefruit oil should be massaged into dimpled areas.

Improve depression

To get an instant relief from depression or to boost up your mood, add a few drops of rose oil to your baths, diffusers, and inhalations.

Relief from an itchy scalp

Basil essential oil is to be mixed with lavender oil and cedar wood to shampoo the hair. Repeated usage of this mixture would reduce the itching of your scalp in just a few weeks.

Yoga and pilates

In order to make sure that you could get a relaxing yoga session, inhale sandalwood or lavender before the class starts. They also offer a good relief in pilates.