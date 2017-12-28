BergmannOS is the Cryptocurrency Mining Operating System of the Future

Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology has been all the rage in recent months and is sure to be an exciting technology going forward. However, for how many people invest and know about cryptocurrency, many people do not know how new cryptocurrency is actually created or improved. The answer to that is through mining.

Mining is how transactions are verified and added to the public ledger, while also being the means through which new cryptocurrency is released. Essentially, many people are trying to solve a complex math problem by using a miner which will try repeatedly to solve the problem. When they do (and it is verified), they are rewarded with whatever type of currency you are mining.

However, the process of mining is often tedious and can be complex and difficult for people (and their computers) to do. Anyone can do it, but for many people, it will cost more to do it than you will ever be reward. However, the world of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency alike would benefit greatly if more people are mining cryptocurrency and verifying the millions of transactions.

A company that is looking to solve this issue and offer the next generation of cryptocurrency mining is Bergmann with their BergmannOS operating system. BergmannOS is a new Linux-based operating system (on the Ethereum blockchain) for the mining of cryptocurrency that gives you both automatic and full control of the mining, providing a much better option than conventional mining methods.

There are many very exciting and impressive features about BergmannOS. First and foremost, BergmannOS will allow for auto-tuning of each GPU, and is simply a smarter way to mine. It will provide automatic production of the most profitable currencies and the system will analyze the data for each cryptocurrency. Also, the system will come complete with push notifications for smart phones to make sure you always know what’s going on with your mining fleet, even when you are out and about. These are just some of the many different benefits that BergmannOS is planning to provide to their user base.

The ICO for BergmannOS is currently ongoing as it began on December 11th 2017 and will end March 11th 2017 or when the project receives $3 million USD. The token for sale is the BERG token and the pricing model for the ICO is an interesting one. During the first month of the ICO, 1 BERG will sell for $2 USD. During the second and third months of the ICO, 1 BERG will sell for $2.50 USD and $3 USD respectively. The beta test for BergmannOS will take place beginning on Christmas Day.

In addition to being used for investing in the ICO, these BERG tokens will also be used to pay for the various services within BergmannOS. BergmannOS has also released an overview of how all the BERG tokens will be distributed. 85% of the tokens will be available during the ICO sale, 10% will got to BergmannOS themselves for project supply and reserve, 3% will go to the project team and 2% will go to the bounty program. They have also stated on their website that no additional tokens will be created during or after the crowd sale, so this is it.

BergmannOS itself is actually only a part of the bigger Bergmann ecosystem, which will have several different tools, which will all be helpful for the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries. Other tools will be Toxer, which is both a trading platform and a cryptocurrency exchange, and Schaman, which will be an intelligent trading advisor.

The team behind the company and the operating system is just as impressive as the technology. The team is led by project CEO Anton Pchelintsev, who has been in commercial software development since 2006 and has been active in the cryptocurrency space since 2011.

Joining him on the team are a variety of different talented individuals with a decades and decades of combined experience in a wide range of different industries including network development, Linux development, marketing, software architecture and more.

They are a very young team and are looking to usher in the next generation of mining operating systems. With how quickly blockchain technology and the cryptocurrency can change and continue to grow, it is nice that the team behind Bergmann will be able to grow and mature along with it, while still having enough experience to be credible in the space.