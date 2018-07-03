Bernie Sanders Calls To Abolish ICE

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is now joining other lawmakers and government employees in calling for the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement after facing criticism for dancing around the issue.
In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the 2016 presidential candidate took a clear stance on the agency and reminded followers that he voted against establishing ICE and the Department of Homeland Security when they were proposed 15 years ago.
Sanders joins fellow Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a number of other lawmakers and 19 ICE special agents in calling for the agency to be eliminated and replaced in light of its role in separating immigrant families and its handling of immigration as a matter of criminal enforcement.
Late last month, Sanders caught flak for sidestepping a question from CNN’s Jake Tapper asking if he favored abolishing ICE.
“I think that what we need is to create policies which deal with immigration in a rational way,” the senator said. “And a rational way is not locking children up in detention centers or separating them from their mothers. What we need is Trump to sit down with members of Congress and work on a rational program which deals with this serious issue.”