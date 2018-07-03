Bernie Sanders Calls To Abolish ICE

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is now joining other lawmakers and government employees in calling for the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement after facing criticism for dancing around the issue.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the 2016 presidential candidate took a clear stance on the agency and reminded followers that he voted against establishing ICE and the Department of Homeland Security when they were proposed 15 years ago.

In 2002 I voted against the creation of DHS and the establishment of ICE. That was the right vote. Now, it is time to do what Americans overwhelmingly want: abolish the cruel, dysfunctional immigration system we have today and pass comprehensive immigration reform. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) July 3, 2018

That will mean restructuring the agencies that enforce our immigration laws, including ICE. We must not be about tearing small children away from their families. We must not be about deporting DREAMers, young people who have lived in this country virtually their entire lives. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) July 3, 2018

We must not be about forcing over 10 million undocumented people, many of whom have been here for decades, to continue living in fear and anxiety. Congress must do what the American people want. Let us create a humane and rational immigration system. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) July 3, 2018

Sanders joins fellow Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a number of other lawmakers and 19 ICE special agents in calling for the agency to be eliminated and replaced in light of its role in separating immigrant families and its handling of immigration as a matter of criminal enforcement.

Late last month, Sanders caught flak for sidestepping a question from CNN’s Jake Tapper asking if he favored abolishing ICE.