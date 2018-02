Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) initial reaction to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address was one for the books.

During Trump’s speech to Congress on Tuesday night, Sanders was caught on camera slow clapping. It seemed as if he’d rather be anywhere else.

Later, Sanders offered a longer response to Trump’s comments, but his immediate reaction was noticed on Twitter ― where it became a viral meme:

Bernie clapping like Slytherin just won the house cup pic.twitter.com/CHIbHuuCr2 — DollyPartonSocialism (@DPsocialism) January 31, 2018

bernie clapping like he's in an episode of black mirror pic.twitter.com/Vhxd3MBx9c — Dominic Holden (@dominicholden) January 31, 2018

Bernie Sanders clapping at the "Lost" series finale episode. pic.twitter.com/QsuHage9R9 — Ghovanny (@genesis6090) January 31, 2018

Bernie’s clapping like a man who just watched the love of his life walk down the aisle with the dude that cheated on her 6 times in college — 🅿️orter L🅰️rkin (@porter_larkin) January 31, 2018

Bernie clapping like he just learned his ex-girlfriend is really happy now pic.twitter.com/IiyLulRdfI — Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) January 31, 2018

Mood: Bernie Sanders fake clapping — Barajas Cisneros (@jbeezyyb) January 31, 2018

Sen. Bernie Sanders is me thinking about all the things I need to do tomorrow. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/SlXMxVBBqb — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) January 31, 2018

Bernie Sanders reluctantly clapping for the President with a faraway look in his eyes is what is going to keep me going until 2020. #SOTU — Jeanne Hulme (@jeannes_jargon) January 31, 2018