Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) let President Donald Trump have it with both barrels in a speech on Monday.

The possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate straight-out called Trump “a racist” as he marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day at a town hall event in South Carolina.

“Today we talk about justice and today we talk about racism. And I must tell you, it gives me no pleasure to tell you that we now have a president of the United States who is a racist,” said Sanders, prompting cheers from the audience.

He then blasted Trump for doing “something that no other president in modern history has done.”

“What a president is supposed to do is to bring us together and we have a president intentionally, purposely, is trying to divide us up by the color of our skin, by our gender, by the country we came from, by our religion,” he said.

“This country has suffered too long from discrimination,” Sanders added. “We are not going backwards. We are going forwards to a non-discriminatory society.”

Sanders made similar comments in November 2018, ahead of the midterm elections, calling Trump “a sexist, a racist, a homophobe, a xenophobe and a religious bigot.”