Bernie Sanders Endorses Zephyr Teachout For New York Attorney General

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Monday endorsed Zephyr Teachout for New York state attorney general, potentially giving the Fordham University law professor a boost for Thursday’s election.
“Zephyr Teachout is running an exciting campaign to transform the office of attorney general,” Sanders said in a statement. “I am confident that she will combat corruption wherever it hides and will be a strong and independent voice in Albany.”
Teachout has won the support of progressives around the country with her reputation as a staunch anti-corruption advocate. She has vowed to use the attorney general’s office to break big finance and big real estate’s power over public spending priorities.
Teachout has also proposed opening investigations into major corporations chartered in New York as a way to fight the Trump administration on policies ranging from climate change to predatory lending.
Sanders previously endorsed Teachout in her 2016 bid for New York’s 19th Congressional District. Teachout won the Democratic party nomination for the House seat but ultimately lost to Republican John Faso.
“Zephyr’s work to reform our campaign finance system demonstrates her commitment to ensuring that the government works for all people and not just the wealthy and the powerful,” Sanders said. “I know she will be fearless in holding accountable those who think they are above the law.”
A poll released Monday by Siena College showed Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney was leading the race with 25 percent of the vote, followed by Letitia James, New York City’s public advocate, at 24 percent. Teachout had the support of 18 percent of those polled, while Verizon executive Leecia Eve had 3 percent of the vote.
Despite coming in third in the poll, Teachout’s candidacy has been bolstered by endorsements from The New York Times and the New York Daily News, as well as those of several New York political figures.
Sanders on Monday also endorsed Jumaane Williams for lieutenant governor, throwing his support behind two candidates challenging individuals backed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo without directly endorsing his opponent in the governor’s race, Cynthia Nixon.