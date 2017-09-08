POLITICS
Bernie Sanders Ruthlessly Sums Up 'What Happened' To Hillary Clinton

Her former campaign rival fires back at accusations in Clinton's book.
By Ed Mazza

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is firing back at former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton

In her new book, What Happened, Clinton blames Sanders for doing “lasting damage” to her campaign. 

Sanders, speaking to Stephen Colbert on the CBS “Late Show” on Thursday night, wasn’t taking the blame. 

“Look, Secretary Clinton ran against the most unpopular candidate in the history of this country and she lost and she was upset about it and I understand that,” the senator said. “But our job is really not to go backwards. It is to go forwards.” 

He said the country is facing “enormous problems” and “I think it’s a little bit silly to keep talking about 2016.”

And he was just getting warmed up. 

