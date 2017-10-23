Bernie Sanders Says He'll Run For Re-election As An Independent

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) confirmed he’ll run for re-election next year as an independent candidate.

“I am an independent, and I have always run in Vermont as an independent, while I caucus with the Democrats in the United States Senate,” Sanders said in an interview with New Hampshire’s Concord Monitor. “That’s what I’ve been doing for a long time and that’s what I’ll continue to do.”

Sanders, 76, is serving his second term in the Senate after winning re-election in 2012 with 71 percent of the vote. Last year, he was appointed to the Senate Democratic leadership team as outreach director.

Sanders’ visit to New Hampshire was his second in two months, fueling speculation that he’ll make another run for president in 2020. His win against Hillary Clinton in the Granite State during the 2016 Democratic presidential primary helped launch a long and bitter battle for the nomination.