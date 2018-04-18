Bernie Sanders Says 'Cardi B Is Right' About Who Really Made America Great Again

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) showed his finesse lifting up rapper Cardi B’s political beliefs on Twitter.
The former presidential candidate on Wednesday tweeted about Cardi B, Social Security, and making America great again, prompting some to scratch their heads and others to say, “2018 is great!” (OK, fine, the “others” are really us).
Social Security Works first tweeted a graphic of Cardi B’s comment about former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt: “He’s the real ‘Make America Great Again,’ because if it wasn’t for him, old people wouldn’t even get Social Security.”
That quote came from the rapper’s interview with GQ last week in which she said she loves FDR and political science.
“I’m obsessed with presidents. I’m obsessed to know how the system works,” she told the publication.
On Roosevelt, she said: “He helped us get over the Depression, all while he was in a wheelchair. Like, this man was suffering from polio at the time of his presidency, and yet all he was worried about was trying to make America great—make America great again for real. He’s the real ‘Make America Great Again,’ because if it wasn’t for him, old people wouldn’t even get Social Security.”
Sanders retweeted the graphic with the snippet from the interview, adding: “Cardi B is right.”
Sanders introduced legislation in February to boost Social Security. His idea would eliminate the cap on taxable income so that “everyone who makes over $250,000 a year” no longer “pays the same percentage of their income into Social Security as the middle class and working families.”
According to The Hill, this legislation would increase Social Security benefits for seniors who make less than $16,000 “by about $1,300 annually.” It would also “increase cost-of-living-adjustments and lift more seniors out of poverty by increasing the minimum benefits paid to low-income seniors.”
Cardi B implored her fans to “vote for Daddy Bernie” in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary.
We see those money moves, Bernie. The only question now: Does Cardi still feel the Bern?