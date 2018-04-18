Bernie Sanders Says 'Cardi B Is Right' About Who Really Made America Great Again

That quote came from the rapper’s interview with GQ last week in which she said she loves FDR and political science.

“I’m obsessed with presidents. I’m obsessed to know how the system works,” she told the publication.

On Roosevelt, she said: “He helped us get over the Depression, all while he was in a wheelchair. Like, this man was suffering from polio at the time of his presidency, and yet all he was worried about was trying to make America great—make America great again for real. He’s the real ‘Make America Great Again,’ because if it wasn’t for him, old people wouldn’t even get Social Security.”

Sanders retweeted the graphic with the snippet from the interview, adding: “Cardi B is right.”