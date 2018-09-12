LA Football Coach Canned After Players Spike Water With Sex Enhancement Drug

A high school football coach in Los Angeles has been canned for not telling parents that two students allegedly spiked the water at a team practice with a male enhancement drug.

Luis Barajas was fired Aug. 7 as coach of the Bernstein High School varsity football team in Hollywood after he was investigated for an alleged July 12 incident where two students put the drug in the junior varsity team’s water, The Los Angeles Times reported.

An investigation by the Los Angeles Unified School District discovered that the coach didn’t bother to notify school officials or parents that players had possibly ingested contaminated water until two weeks later, according to the Times.

“No parent complaints were received at Bernstein, school police [were] not involved, no testing of the alleged contaminated water took place and there [were] no student illness reports,” the district’s general counsel’s office said in a statement.

A district spokeswoman said investigators “did not find evidence that any student actually drank the contaminated water.” In addition, she told the Times, the water was never tested because it had been discarded by the time the allegation was reported.

So far, it looks like there was no enhancement to the team’s on-the-field performance. The season record is currently 1-3, according to USA Today.