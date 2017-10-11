BeSeenBeHeard - how the women of Northern Ireland are finding their voice in the media

In September 2017 I was invited to apply for a very special training day in conjunction with the BBC in Northern Ireland, for media familiarisation training. I didn’t really know what to expect from the day, but have to admit being a teeny bit excited about seeing inside the walls of the national institution that is the BBC.

The purpose of the day, hosted by Sarah Travers of Bespoke Communications and Mike Philpott, long time journalist with the BBC and now freelancer (and author...) was to encourage women who are subject matter experts, to stand up, and be seen and be heard. To understand how the media works, and how to get more women onto the radio and television with the purpose of promoting gender balance in Northern Ireland’s media.

I was in the company of some very impressive women including Dr Julie Norman, an expert in Israel-Palestine conflict, Middle East politics, unarmed resistance, nonviolent movements, prisoners/detention, violent conflict, mass atrocities, human rights, international law, refugees and security. WOW! We also had women who were experts in sexual violence against women, breastfeeding campaigners...... I felt a little like the junior in the room with my business focusing on teaching women entrepreneurs how to market their businesses online.

So what did we cover? We met two senior (female) producers - Regina Gallen who produces the Sunday Sequence show and Kathleen Carragher, head of news and affairs. We had to do a one minute pitch about ourselves, which having gone through the pain barrier of pitching as part of Espark - the Ulster Bank business accelerator, I was well used to. We had to have a mock interview both on the TV couch (Ulster Rugby backdrop..) and on the radio - which I found much easier. Possibly my media home, especially now I can offically call myself a podcaster.

My mock interview with Sarah Travers on the Ulster Rugby set

Some of the advice we were given included - if you are called upon to comment on a news story as an expert, find out who you are going to be talking to. Often the researcher will be the person who calls you up to see if you will come on air. Make sure you find out who the actual person, asking you live on air, will be. Find out if someone else will also be participating.

Cara Cash, the CEO of Nexus, was part of our group and we found out that she had actually been called in that morning to comment on the Good Morning Ulster news show. Nexus NI offer counselling and support to survivors of sexual abuse, victims of sexual violence including those who have experienced rape and sexual assault. A local eatery had fallen foul of social media with a derogatory sign aimed at women outside of their cafe, and Cara was in to comment on it. What Cara didn’t realise ahead of time, was that she would be sitting with the owner of the cafe in the ‘green room’ before they went on air!

Cara Cash of Nexus NI

More excellent advice - avoid wearing jangly jewellery... don’t wear statement necklaces as you may have to wear a microphone, and lift your ‘animation’ by 10% so as not to appear ‘flat’ on screen.

If you want to pitch yourself as a guest on a show, find out what normally happens on that show. Think about your timing, have you got an unusual story, do you have a human interest angle? Having just launched my own Social Bee Podcast, all of these apply to the people I am interviewing, so not only was the day useful for how to work with the media, I am able to put it into practice on my own podcast!

The different types of interviews you can expect with the media are:

TV or radio

In studio

For the paper

“ Down the line” - I never knew what this meant - basically the camera is out with you wherever you are, and the main news anchor is still in the studio and talking in your earpiece.

on the phone

live or pre-recorded (this one appeals to me funnily enough..)

There was a lot more really fantastically useful information including: how to use the power of three ( when you are telling a story, make three points, have three big mistakes or recommend three actions) - be definite in your speech - “ we are GOING to” rather than “we might” - make people feel or care about your story, dump your industry anagrams - the people listening don’t know what SEO means, but they do know how to find something on Google and also make sure you know whats actually going on in the media that week.

Don’t wear green. Don’t wear spots. Do wear makeup. Keep your hands low. Get your flicky fringe out of your face. Don’t wear bright white. If you get panicked, talk to the interviewer’s ear rather than their eyes (!) and bring it all back to your key message.

So have i been on the radio or TV since?! Well actually I was on the very next day! Seamus McKee was doing a piece on Radio Ulster Evening Extra on why Prince George didn’t want to go into nursery school one day. Not exactly cutting edge social media business advice, but I jumped at my chance to practice, and I went on air to talk about how sometimes my kids don’t want to go to school, but with a bit of persuasion and help with the teachers, you can bring them round. Seamus called me a wise woman. Wonder when he is going to ask me for training on Twitter?