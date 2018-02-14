Lawmakers sending “thoughts and prayers” in the wake of Wednesday’s deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, are getting slammed for their financial ties to the gun lobby.

Bess Kalb, a writer for “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” is responding to each lawmaker tweeting condolences over the murders by listing how much they’ve taken from the National Rifle Association, which has consistently fought any move to tighten gun control laws.

Here are some of those tweets and Kalb’s replies:

Just spoke to Broward School Superintendent. Today is that terrible day you pray never comes. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 14, 2018

$3,303,355 — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 14, 2018

I am heartbroken for the students & family of those involved in this horrible tragedy & I'm praying for our first responders as they act swiftly to contain the situation. https://t.co/rCn5lFYhHP — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) February 14, 2018

Heartbreaking news out of Florida. Jane and I send our prayers to the school, the community, and the victims of this tragedy. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) February 14, 2018

$3,061,941.00 from the NRA to make sure Americans buy guns. https://t.co/rXKbCaDHLf — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 14, 2018

Praying for the students, teachers and first responders affected by the tragic shooting in Florida. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. — Bill Cassidy (@BillCassidy) February 14, 2018

$2,861,047.00 from the NRA to make sure Americans keep buying guns. https://t.co/3OZay5yRZs — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 14, 2018

Tragic news out of Florida. Please keep the victims, their families, first responders and the community in your thoughts and prayers. — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) February 14, 2018

$4,418,012.00

Four million four hundred eighteen thousand and twelve dollars from the NRA. https://t.co/kPZQIPTg42 — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 14, 2018

I'm devastated to hear about the tragedy in Florida. Praying today for the students and all those impacted. — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) February 14, 2018

Please join me in praying for the students, faculty, and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as well as their loved ones. Let us also show our gratitude to the courageous first responders. — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) February 14, 2018

She also replied to Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel:

My heart breaks for all the families, teachers, and students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Praying for all affected by the tragic shooting in Florida today. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 14, 2018

In the 2015-2016 election cycle alone, GOP candidates took $17,385,437 from the NRA. https://t.co/mhyQZ9vtli — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 14, 2018

This is NOT counting the $21 million given to President Trump. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 15, 2018

Before she started replying to tweets she also shared a few other choice words about lawmakers collecting cash from the gun lobby: