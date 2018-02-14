Lawmakers sending “thoughts and prayers” in the wake of Wednesday’s deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, are getting slammed for their financial ties to the gun lobby.
Bess Kalb, a writer for “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” is responding to each lawmaker tweeting condolences over the murders by listing how much they’ve taken from the National Rifle Association, which has consistently fought any move to tighten gun control laws.
Here are some of those tweets and Kalb’s replies:
She also replied to Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel:
Before she started replying to tweets she also shared a few other choice words about lawmakers collecting cash from the gun lobby:
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Shooting