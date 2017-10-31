Best 8 Tips and Tricks for Solo Travelers in Europe

Traveling alone in Europe can sound as a daunting experience at first, especially if you have only ever travelled in a group but as long as you are ready for a new challenge, your journey should go without a hitch – or at least a massive one.

We have put together a list of best 8 tips for travelling alone around Europe, to have a successful trip.

Pack lightly

For sure nobody wants to worry about large amount of stuff for weeks, or months, on end. Pack lightly and try to take only what you need and restrict yourself on the amount of stuff you buy in each place. When you travel alone, you need to be able to simply get up and go whenever you want within a minutes without spending ages packing.

Get a travel insurance

As soon as you know your itinerary you should start searching to buy a travel insurance policy. It provides protection against trip cancellation and interruption but most important it can cover accidents and any other medical expenses which means that you don’t have to pay it from own money.

Sim free Your Phone

By unlocking your phone, you can save for sure a good amount of money during your trip. You’ll can get access to a range of cheaper networks around Europe that you otherwise wouldn’t be able to use it without paying high roaming fees. You can buy online codes to unlock your phone or get in touch with your current network provider to solve it for you.

Stay in Hostels

If you are looking for budget accommodation or a perfect place for finding other people just like you than hostels are the best choice! You can meet new people and go out and enjoy what the local area has on offer.

Cook Yourself

If you want to save money, whenever possible, cook for yourself within your hostel or place you are staying. It is for sure much cheaper than eating out but it will also enable you to get talking and meet others you are staying in the same place. Usually in hostels, a lot of people gather in the kitchens as they are communal areas so they engage and create friendships.

Don’t be shy

When travelling alone you should always try to be as outgoing as possible to not miss out on opportunities that may come up. So don’t be afraid to approach people and enjoy every experience of your journey

Couchsurfing Sites

Couchsurfing sites are really great for meeting new people and especially locals. They will know the area and be able to guide you in the direction of things you otherwise wouldn’t have known about, especial cosy places for eat and drink where you can taste the real culture and tradition of the place you visiting.

Stay Safe

Always be safe and use your common sense at all times. Do a short research before travelling into one place and check the laws within the areas you are staying as some places may have weird laws that you are not familiar with or used to. It is important to understand how you are expected to behave.