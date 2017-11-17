These 19 Men Are Vying For Best Actor In The 2018 Oscar Race

It has generally been challenging to celebrate men in Hollywood this year. Nevertheless, some lucky gent will pick up a Best Actor trophy at the Academy Awards.
By our count, 19 guys have a chance of landing one of the five available slots when the nominations are announced on Jan. 23. A few others, like James McAvoy (“Split”), Jeremy Renner (“Wind River”) and the late Harry Dean Stanton (“Lucky”), are hovering just outside the upper tier of this contest, proving it’s been a varied year for Hollywood’s leading lads on-screen.
Here are the semi-finalists, ranked according to how likely it is ― right now, before most of the precursor accolades have been revealed ― that they’ll cinch a nomination.
CONVERSATIONS