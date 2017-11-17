These 19 Men Are Vying For Best Actor In The 2018 Oscar Race

1 Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Focus Features

On paper, "Darkest Hour" is another staid period piece about wartime politics. In reality, it's an electric detonator, more invigorating by the moment. Much of that is due to Gary Oldman, who was anointed the one to beat after the movie premiered at the Telluride and Toronto film festivals. His work as Winston Churchill is just what the academy loves: It's immersive and transcendent in an incredibly mannered, dutiful way. He traipses and stutters and delivers monologues that can be weaponized as analogies for our current political tumult. As of now, it's on every other candidate in this contest to up their ante. Otherwise, Oldman, who has but one nomination to his name, will prevail.