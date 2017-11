These 19 Men Are Vying For Best Actor In The 2018 Oscar Race

Paramount Pictures

This is not Matt Damon's year. He didn't walk away from the Harvey Weinstein fallout looking great, and the dreadful "Suburbicon" fizzled around the same time. "Downsizing" could have been his redemption card. Paramount primed Alexander Payne's overpopulation parable to be its signature awards bid, giving the movie an Oscar-friendly Christmas release. Unfortunately, it's a dull mess that fails to live up to its premise on almost every level. Payne's actors have always had luck with the academy -- think Jack Nicholson and Kathy Bates ("About Schmidt"), Virginia Madsen and Thomas Hayden Church ("Sideways"), George Clooney ("The Descendants"), Bruce Dern and June Squibb ("Nebraska") -- but the studio will need to hatch a creative campaign if it hopes to outpace the stronger contenders in this field.