These 16 Women Are Vying For Best Actress In The 2018 Oscar Race

NEON

Margot Robbie couldn't muster enough buzz to become a first-rate candidate for her breakthrough turn in "The Wolf of Wall Street." The intervening years haven't inched her closer to that prestige, even as her star rises. And then along came "I, Tonya." Robbie plays Tonya Harding with a gusto so fiery you'll hardly recognize her. The role has already earned her a shout-out from the Gotham Awards , always the first nominations out the gate. Two hiccups: The darkly comedic biopic proved somewhat divisive at its Toronto Film Festival premiere, and it's the first movie that the new indie distributor Neon has framed for awards esteem. But playing someone as fascinating as Harding should aid Robbie's odds, especially if the film finds a wide audience when it hits theaters next month.