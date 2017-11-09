These 16 Women Are Vying For Best Actress In The 2018 Oscar Race

15 Nicole Kidman, "The Beguiled"

Focus Features

Nicole Kidman won an Emmy for "Big Little Lies" in September, and she has two movies ready for Oscar fodder: "The Killing of a Sacred Deer" and "The Beguiled." The former, an edgy art-house downer, will be a tough sit for the Academy's steak-and-potatoes bloc; the latter, on the other hand, bears the insignia of the admired Sofia Coppola. As the matriarch of an all-girls boarding school during the Civil War, Kidman is the movie's highlight. She's a four-time nominee, but this gig may not be showy enough to make voters' ballots, especially since "The Beguiled" opened in June, already a fleeting memory.