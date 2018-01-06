Ranking The Best Shows On Amazon You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of Jan. 6, Streamline is recommending “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” in the Amazon top spot for the fifth time in a row.
As mentioned before, the show earned two nominations for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards: one in Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy and the other in Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for star Rachel Brosnahan. Amazon earned 11 nominations in total.
The Golden Globes will air Sun, Jan. 7, on NBC. Deadline asked Amazon’s Alexa whether “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” would win to see if the virtual assistant would show favoritism. Instead, Alexa predicted that Netflix’s “Stranger Things 2″ and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” might fare better.
Amy Sherman-Palladino’s “Mrs. Maisel” is a critical hit, debuting just in time for her to win the holiday streaming season in back-to-back years. (Her “Gilmore Girls” revival on Netflix debuted around this time in 2016.)
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” certainly deserves to have a long run in our top spot, but its continued placement is also due to Amazon not adding noteworthy content lately.
Amazon’s slow rollout schedule for new shows doesn’t seem to be changing this year. The company announced its slate of original content for 2018, and much of the lineup consists of followup seasons to the company’s already underwhelming offerings. Unlike Netflix, the company will not be rolling out multiple new shows a week this year.
Of course, Amazon isn’t too worried about the success of its streaming in the short term. The company has that “Lord of the Rings” project in the pipeline, which will likely be the eventual centerpiece of any plan.
Over the holiday, Amazon debuted Funny or Die’s “The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted By Cord & Tish,” which starred Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon as fake anchors narrating the parade. User reviews for the program were extremely divided, with many one-star and five-star reviews. Apparently, not everyone was pleased to have Cord and Tish make fun of the tradition and wanted to just watch the parade without their commentary.
Streamline will just end this column with their closing statement:
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
Season 1 Release: Nov. 29, 2017
Plot: Former housewife tries out comedy.
Pro: A new show hasn't received this much universal praise in a while. This is a star-making role for Rachel Brosnahan.
Con: As with many shows these days, it could have used some condensing to better serve its strongest parts.
Season 2 Release: Sept. 8, 2017
Plot: Life with contemporary American prejudice.
Pro: Tig Notaro is a very good comedian, so watching her auteur show is a joy.
Con: You must be mentally ready to face dark storylines about the current divisions in this country.
Season 4 Release: Sept. 22, 2017
Plot: A trans parent rebuilds family.
Pro: The protagonist's understanding of her trans identity may be the focal point, but you'll stay for the family dynamics.
Con: As "SNL" noted, this is barely a comedy, with few jokes.
Season 3 Release: Oct. 20, 2017
Plot: Young man finds his way.
Pro: It breezes along as a solid coming-of-age story.
Con: The last season isn't particularly funny, but does adequately wrap up the storylines for those invested in the first two seasons.
Season 1 Release: Aug. 25, 2017
Plot: Superhero teams with regular guy.
Pro: It's a charming variation on the superhero story that is getting told over and over and over again right now.
Con: If you're overwhelmed by superhero content, then even a show like this, that plays with the genre, will feel tiresome.
Season 1 Release: May 12, 2017
Plot: A couple's relationship is tested.
Pro: This show finds comedy in stories about nuanced sexuality that often don't get told on television.
Con: If you really loved Jill Soloway's other show, "Transparent," this might be a slight letdown.
Season 1 Release: Aug. 3, 2017
Plot: A meandering buddy cop satire.
Pro: The poster tagline is "Channing Tatum Presents." Also Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jenny Slate are in this.
Con: Six hours is a long commitment for a parody of 1980s cop stories.
Season 3 Finale: April 4, 2017
Plot: Parents try being good parents.
Pro: It's interesting that this show is now so beloved by critics that Rob Delaney isn't known as that Twitter guy anymore.
Con: It's a bit mindless compared to other shows you could be watching.