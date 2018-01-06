Ranking The Best Shows On Amazon You Can Stream Right Now

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” certainly deserves to have a long run in our top spot, but its continued placement is also due to Amazon not adding noteworthy content lately.

Amazon’s slow rollout schedule for new shows doesn’t seem to be changing this year. The company announced its slate of original content for 2018, and much of the lineup consists of followup seasons to the company’s already underwhelming offerings. Unlike Netflix, the company will not be rolling out multiple new shows a week this year.

Of course, Amazon isn’t too worried about the success of its streaming in the short term. The company has that “Lord of the Rings” project in the pipeline, which will likely be the eventual centerpiece of any plan.

Over the holiday, Amazon debuted Funny or Die’s “The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted By Cord & Tish,” which starred Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon as fake anchors narrating the parade. User reviews for the program were extremely divided, with many one-star and five-star reviews. Apparently, not everyone was pleased to have Cord and Tish make fun of the tradition and wanted to just watch the parade without their commentary.

