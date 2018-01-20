Ranking The Best Shows On Amazon You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of Jan. 20, Streamline is recommending “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” in the Amazon top spot for the seventh time in a row.
As mentioned last week, that show won two awards at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards: one for best television series, musical or comedy; and the other for best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy for star Rachel Brosnahan.
Streamline thought “Mrs. Maisel” was easily one of the best shows of last year, and it seems to be a crowd-pleaser for many demographics.
“Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams” remains at number two after debuting last week. The futuristic anthology series is pretty good, but not amazing. The episode quality also varies. The Ringer made the case for at least checking out the episodes “Real Life” and “Impossible Planet.”
The big Amazon streaming news this week was unfortunately about multiple cancelations. Amazon cut “One Mississippi,” “I Love Dick” and “Jean-Claude Van Johnson” ― the first two of which have been on the Amazon Streamline list since the start. “One Mississippi” in particular was a Streamline favorite.
Yes, these shows had extremely small audiences. It certainly seemed that the majority of people watching were television critics plus a handful of devoted fans. As these shows didn’t end up bringing in awards, it makes some sense from a business perspective to let these go.
Still, it’s not fun to be reminded that the rug will be coming out from under these small but wonderful shows. For years, streaming services seemed to offer a space for creators who never would have been able to reach a huge enough audience on network television. Now, streaming services, and particularly Amazon with the acquisition of “The Lord of the Rings” rights, seem to be pivoting to much bigger projects.
Amazon’s movie wing is also making the pivot. It will soon stop picking up movies with $5 million budgets (like their previous purchases “The Big Sick” and “Manchester By the Sea”) and start going after movies with budgets around $50 million.
It’s an end of an era.
That said, the week also had some promising news. Amazon did renew “The Tick” and entered into a two-year deal with “Catastrophe” creator Sharon Horgan. There will be at least one more season of “Catastrophe,” and then Horgan will ideally have the opportunity to create new projects.
Anyway, RIP “One Mississippi.”
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
Season 1 Release: Nov. 29, 2017
Plot: Former housewife tries out comedy.
Pro: A new show hasn't received this much universal praise in a while. This is a star-making role for Rachel Brosnahan.
Con: As with many shows these days, it could have used some condensing to better serve its strongest parts.
Season 1 Release: Jan. 12, 2018
Plot: The future will be weird.
Pro: High production values, a great cast and solid source material make this well worth checking out.
Con: It simply isn't great, especially when compared to the thematically similar "Black Mirror."
You'll notice the "Black Mirror" similarities immediately. But while "Black Mirror" has a deeply comedic side, this show often feels like a pretentious slog.
These stories also often seem unrealistic, which makes sense as they're based off works from a writer who died in 1982.
Season 2 Release: Sept. 8, 2017
Plot: Life with contemporary American prejudice.
Pro: Tig Notaro is a very good comedian, so watching her auteur show is a joy.
Con: You must be mentally ready to face dark storylines about the current divisions in this country.
Season 4 Release: Sept. 22, 2017
Plot: A trans parent rebuilds family.
Pro: The protagonist's understanding of her trans identity may be the focal point, but you'll stay for the family dynamics.
Con: As "SNL" noted, this is barely a comedy, with few jokes.
Season 1 Release: Aug. 25, 2017
Plot: Superhero teams with regular guy.
Pro: It's a charming variation on the superhero story that is getting told over and over and over again right now.
Con: If you're overwhelmed by superhero content, then even a show like this, that plays with the genre, will feel tiresome.
Season 1 Release: May 12, 2017
Plot: A couple's relationship is tested.
Pro: This show finds comedy in stories about nuanced sexuality that often don't get told on television.
Con: If you really loved Jill Soloway's other show, "Transparent," this might be a slight letdown.
Season 3 Finale: April 4, 2017
Plot: Parents try being good parents.
Pro: It's interesting that this show is now so beloved by critics that Rob Delaney isn't known as that Twitter guy anymore.
Con: It's a bit mindless compared to other shows you could be watching.
Season 3 Release: Oct. 20, 2017
Plot: Young man finds his way.
Pro: It breezes along as a solid coming-of-age story.
Con: The last season isn't particularly funny, but does adequately wrap up the storylines for those invested in the first two seasons.