Ranking The Best Shows On Amazon You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of Jan. 27, Streamline is recommending “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” in the Amazon top spot for the eighth time in a row. The show has been out since late November, but Amazon hasn’t added a great new show to its streaming platform since then.
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” also recently won two awards at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards — one for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy; and the other for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for star Rachel Brosnahan.
In any case, Amazon did add a new original this week, a mystical warrior-based show called “Britannia.”
It’s not necessarily a good show, but if you can’t get enough of the aesthetic from shows like “Game of Thrones” or “Vikings,” then maybe “Britannia” will do something for you.
If you want an indication that “Britannia” is not great, here’s a video from the marketing campaign.
Even in the brief clips paired with this strange Twitter joke of a fake historical fact, you can see how laughably melodramatic this show tends to be.
Anyway, the most notable Amazon streaming news this week was that monthly prime subscriptions are now 18 percent more expensive. If you are paying for Amazon Prime month-to-month, that’s now going to cost you $12.99. You can still pay for an annual subscription of $99.
Apparently this was to dissuade customers from signing up for one month of Prime and then buying all their holiday gifts over that period and then canceling. But if you liked the monthly plan as it felt more analogous to your Netflix and Hulu subscriptions, you’ll probably want to rethink that budgeting strategy.
If you’d like some insight into the dystopian hellscape contemporary America seems to be hurtling toward, Amazon actually has you covered there too. The futuristic anthology series, “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams” continues to get favorable reviews since its debut earlier this year. Vulture ranked the episodes if you want to know a good place to start.
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
Season 1 Release: Nov. 29, 2017
Plot: Former housewife tries out comedy.
Pro: A new show hasn't received this much universal praise in a while. This is a star-making role for Rachel Brosnahan.
Con: As with many shows these days, it could have used some condensing to better serve its strongest parts.
Season 1 Release: Jan. 12, 2018
Plot: The future will be weird.
Pro: High production values, a great cast and solid source material make this well worth checking out.
Con: It simply isn't great, especially when compared to the thematically similar "Black Mirror."
Season 2 Release: Sept. 8, 2017
Plot: Life with contemporary American prejudice.
Pro: Tig Notaro is a very good comedian, so watching her auteur show is a joy.
Con: You must be mentally ready to face dark storylines about the current divisions in this country.
Season 4 Release: Sept. 22, 2017
Plot: A trans parent rebuilds family.
Pro: The protagonist's understanding of her trans identity may be the focal point, but you'll stay for the family dynamics.
Con: As "SNL" noted, this is barely a comedy, with few jokes.
Season 1 Release: Aug. 25, 2017
Plot: Superhero teams with regular guy.
Pro: It's a charming variation on the superhero story that is getting told over and over and over again right now.
Con: If you're overwhelmed by superhero content, then even a show like this, that plays with the genre, will feel tiresome.
Season 1 Release: May 12, 2017
Plot: A couple's relationship is tested.
Pro: This show finds comedy in stories about nuanced sexuality that often don't get told on television.
Con: If you really loved Jill Soloway's other show, "Transparent," this might be a slight letdown.
Season 3 Finale: April 4, 2017
Plot: Parents try being good parents.
Pro: It's interesting that this show is now so beloved by critics that Rob Delaney isn't known as that Twitter guy anymore.
Con: It's a bit mindless compared to other shows you could be watching.
Season 1 Finale: TBA
Plot: Mystical battles in druid era.
Pro: As projects like "Game of Thrones" and "Outlander" are extremely popular, the costuming, setting and battles might really appeal to you.
Con: The writing is pretty bad. This kind of seems like one of those "warrior" shows from the 1990s.
