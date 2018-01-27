Ranking The Best Shows On Amazon You Can Stream Right Now

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” also recently won two awards at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards — one for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy; and the other for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for star Rachel Brosnahan.

In any case, Amazon did add a new original this week, a mystical warrior-based show called “Britannia.”

It’s not necessarily a good show, but if you can’t get enough of the aesthetic from shows like “Game of Thrones” or “Vikings,” then maybe “Britannia” will do something for you.