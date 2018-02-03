Ranking The Best Shows On Amazon You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of Feb. 3, Streamline is recommending “Absentia” in the Amazon top spot for the first time. This knocks “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” out of the top spot after that show earned the position eight times in a row. Arguably, “Mrs. Maisel” is still the better show, but it’s time to give another project the highlight treatment.
At face value, “Absentia” is frustratingly similar to many shows and movies that have come before it. This is a crime thriller about serial killers that also involves a star detective protagonist that loses her memories ― leading to her being maybe/maybe not framed for new crimes. These twists and turns are eye-roll-worthy in their obviousness, but (BUT!) this show still does a great job within that genre.
You can probably guess the color palette here (very dark). Maybe you just can’t see yet another serial killer in a television show.
But if you really love watching serial killer shows, then “Absentia” is still well worth your time.
And quickly worth noting: Amazon added a mystical warrior-based show called “Britannia” last week. Since the last Streamline, there has been some buzz about this show. It’s kind of sort of like “Game of Thrones” or “Vikings,” but just far more ridiculous. If you’re into those kinds of things, you might as well check it out.
Other Amazon Streaming News
Amazon has paid for a Super Bowl ad to promote its John Krasinski-starring project “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.” The series isn’t premiering until Aug. 31, but Amazon clearly wants you to start considering whether you’re going to watch a muscled Jim from “The Office” kill terrorists.
Here’s the ad that will play right after the Justin Timberlake performance at halftime:
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
Season 1 Release: Feb. 2, 2018
Plot: Murder mystery involving lost memories.
Pro: Great performances and a solid script make this well worth your time if you're fan of the murder mystery and serial killer genres.
Con: The beats of this plot are very well-tread territory.
A highly trained investigator loses memories in the middle of a mission and then authorities start to investigate that hero as the perpetrator of another crime.
That is the plot of so many shows and movies and is the plot of "Absentia." If you like that plot though, you'll like this.
Season 1 Release: Nov. 29, 2017
Plot: Former housewife tries out comedy.
Pro: A new show hasn't received this much universal praise in a while. This is a star-making role for Rachel Brosnahan.
Con: As with many shows these days, it could have used some condensing to better serve its strongest parts.
Season 1 Release: Jan. 12, 2018
Plot: The future will be weird.
Pro: High production values, a great cast and solid source material make this well worth checking out.
Con: It simply isn't great, especially when compared to the thematically similar "Black Mirror."
Season 2 Release: Sept. 8, 2017
Plot: Life with contemporary American prejudice.
Pro: Tig Notaro is a very good comedian, so watching her auteur show is a joy.
Con: You must be mentally ready to face dark storylines about the current divisions in this country.
Season 4 Release: Sept. 22, 2017
Plot: A trans parent rebuilds family.
Pro: The protagonist's understanding of her trans identity may be the focal point, but you'll stay for the family dynamics.
Con: As "SNL" noted, this is barely a comedy, with few jokes.
Season 1 Release: Aug. 25, 2017
Plot: Superhero teams with regular guy.
Pro: It's a charming variation on the superhero story that is getting told over and over and over again right now.
Con: If you're overwhelmed by superhero content, then even a show like this, that plays with the genre, will feel tiresome.
Season 1 Release: May 12, 2017
Plot: A couple's relationship is tested.
Pro: This show finds comedy in stories about nuanced sexuality that often don't get told on television.
Con: If you really loved Jill Soloway's other show, "Transparent," this might be a slight letdown.
Season 1 Finale: TBA
Plot: Mystical battles in druid era.
Pro: As projects like "Game of Thrones" and "Outlander" are extremely popular, the costuming, setting and battles might really appeal to you.
Con: The writing is pretty bad. This kind of seems like one of those "warrior" shows from the 1990s.
As you can see even from this short video, this show is extremely over the top.
If you just can't get enough of battle-driven period dramas with swords, then this could be a fun watch.
But there isn't too much here besides checking those boxes.