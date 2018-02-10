Ranking The Best Shows On Amazon You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of Feb. 10, Streamline is recommending “Absentia” in the Amazon top spot for the second time.
Amazon didn’t add any shows of note to the service this week. “Absentia” isn’t exactly a great show. There’s a serial killer element, a gray color palette and a protagonist who lost her memories. Very cliche elements here. But this show is OK enough to check out if you’re really into crime dramas.
As mentioned last week, Amazon also recently added “Britannia” to the service in what seems like a play to attract fans of shows like “Game of Thrones” and “Vikings.” It’s much worse than those shows, but again, if you’re into this genre and are extremely frustrated “Game of Thrones” isn’t coming back for quite some time, then maybe this is worth watching.
Assorted Amazon Streaming News
According to something called the “USA Today Ad Meter,” Amazon won the title of best Super Bowl commercial for their ad, “Alexa Loses Her Voice.” Can’t go wrong with Cardi B.
That said, another ad ranker, RelishMix, determined that Amazon’s ad for their upcoming streaming show, “Jack Ryan,” was the least effective commercial for a show or movie shown during the game. Can’t win ’em all.
But the biggest streaming news for Amazon was that Arnold Schwarzenegger will star in an upcoming scripted series called “Outrider.” The short description: “a mystery set in the Oklahoma Indian Territory in the late 1800s.”
Streamline Newsletter
Streamline now has a weekly newsletter. If you want streaming news and recommendations like this in your inbox on Saturdays, you can subscribe here.
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
Season 1 Release: Feb. 2, 2018
Plot: Murder mystery involving lost memories.
Pro: Great performances and a solid script make this well worth your time if you're fan of the murder mystery and serial killer genres.
Con: The beats of this plot are very well-tread territory.
A highly trained investigator loses memories in the middle of a mission and then authorities start to investigate that hero as the perpetrator of another crime.
It's the plot of so many shows and movies and it's the plot of "Absentia," too. If you like that plot, though, you'll like this.
Season 1 Release: Nov. 29, 2017
Plot: Former housewife tries out comedy.
Pro: A new show hasn't received this much universal praise in a while. This is a star-making role for Rachel Brosnahan.
Con: As with many shows these days, it could have used some condensing to better serve its strongest parts.
Season 1 Release: Jan. 12, 2018
Plot: The future will be weird.
Pro: High production values, a great cast and solid source material make this well worth checking out.
Con: It simply isn't great, especially when compared to the thematically similar "Black Mirror."
Season 2 Release: Sept. 8, 2017
Plot: Life with contemporary American prejudice.
Pro: Tig Notaro is a very good comedian, so watching her auteur show is a joy.
Con: You must be mentally ready to face dark storylines about the current divisions in this country.
Season 4 Release: Sept. 22, 2017
Plot: A trans parent rebuilds family.
Pro: The protagonist's understanding of her trans identity may be the focal point, but you'll stay for the family dynamics.
Con: As "SNL" noted, this is barely a comedy, with few jokes.
Season 1 Release: Aug. 25, 2017
Plot: Superhero teams with regular guy.
Pro: It's a charming variation on the superhero story that is getting told over and over and over again right now.
Con: If you're overwhelmed by superhero content, then even a show like this, that plays with the genre, will feel tiresome.
Season 1 Release: May 12, 2017
Plot: A couple's relationship is tested.
Pro: This show finds comedy in stories about nuanced sexuality that often don't get told on television.
Con: If you really loved Jill Soloway's other show, "Transparent," this might be a slight letdown.
Season 1 Finale: TBA
Plot: Mystical battles in druid era.
Pro: As projects like "Game of Thrones" and "Outlander" are extremely popular, the costuming, setting and battles might really appeal to you.
Con: The writing is pretty bad. This kind of seems like one of those "warrior" shows from the 1990s.
As you can see even from this short video, this show is extremely over the top.
If you just can't get enough of battle-driven period dramas with swords, then this could be a fun watch.
But there isn't too much here besides checking those boxes.