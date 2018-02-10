Ranking The Best Shows On Amazon You Can Stream Right Now

Assorted Amazon Streaming News

According to something called the “USA Today Ad Meter,” Amazon won the title of best Super Bowl commercial for their ad, “Alexa Loses Her Voice.” Can’t go wrong with Cardi B.

That said, another ad ranker, RelishMix, determined that Amazon’s ad for their upcoming streaming show, “Jack Ryan,” was the least effective commercial for a show or movie shown during the game. Can’t win ’em all.

But the biggest streaming news for Amazon was that Arnold Schwarzenegger will star in an upcoming scripted series called “Outrider.” The short description: “a mystery set in the Oklahoma Indian Territory in the late 1800s.”

