Ranking The Best Shows On Amazon You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of Feb. 17, Streamline is recommending “Mozart in the Jungle” in the Amazon top spot for the first time.

What’s New This Week

The fourth season of “Mozart in the Jungle” premiered. Over the first few seasons, the show had many highs and many extremely eye-roll-worthy lows. Now the show has settled a bit into simply being an easy and fun watch.

Perhaps you don’t need a show about rich people trying to conquer the contemporary world of classical music in your life. This show is often highfalutin and not self-aware enough. But the strong writing that’s mostly consistent makes it still worth checking out.