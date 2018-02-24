Ranking The Best Shows On Amazon You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of Feb. 24, Streamline is recommending “Mozart in the Jungle” in the Amazon top spot for the second time.
The subject matter of the show is still probably too niche for most viewers, but critics seem to really adore this most recent season.
What’s New This Week
The premiere season of “The Tick” reboot debuted more episodes on Feb. 23.
“The Tick” has quickly become both a critical favorite and what seems like a decent hit for Amazon in terms of viewership. The show is a play on traditional superhero narratives. Think if a movie like “Ant Man” tried to be really funny and didn’t include impressive battle sequences.
If you have superhero fatigue, then this isn’t worth your time. If you still love the genre, you’ll almost definitely find something for you here.
Assorted Streaming News
Streamline mentioned this last week, but the company officially fired Jeffrey Tambor from “Transparent” after multiple trans actresses from the show had accused him of sexual harassment. After his firing, Tambor called the investigation “deeply flawed” and expressed disappointment in both Amazon and the show’s creator, Jill Soloway.
“I am even more disappointed in Jill Soloway’s unfair characterization of me as someone who would ever cause harm to any of my fellow cast mates,” Tambor said to Deadline.
This week, David Cross said the he stands behind Tambor and claimed others from the cast of Tambor’s other popular show, “Arrested Development,” do so as well. “Arrested Development” is on Netflix, which doesn’t seem to have any plans to remove Tambor from the other series.
Plot: Musicians conquer classical music industry.
Pro: The characters have had strong chemistry in this show since the first season. Having the world of orchestras be the backdrop is compelling.
Con: This show often seems to be in a world greatly detached from the contemporary zeitgeist mainly because it focuses on extremely rich people chasin refined pursuits.
After the last year of reporting about sexual harassment in the workplace, this story of a boss constantly hitting on his employee until they end up dating seems out of place.
But if you can get past the fairly frequent moments that the show seems like it exists in a bizarro world of unchecked wealth and privilege, there actually is a lot to like here.
Plot: Superhero teams with regular guy.
Pro: It's a charming variation on the superhero story that is getting told over and over and over again right now.
Con: If you're overwhelmed by superhero content, then even a show like this, that plays with the genre, will feel tiresome.
This first season of the rebooted "The Tick" is split into two parts.
Critics eventually warmed to the first half of the show after an initial release of little fanfare. Perhaps the second half will get more attention.
Plot: Murder mystery involving lost memories.
Pro: Great performances and a solid script make this well worth your time if you're fan of the murder mystery and serial killer genres.
Con: The beats of this plot are very well-tread territory.
A highly trained investigator loses memories in the middle of a mission and then authorities start to investigate that hero as the perpetrator of another crime.
It's the plot of so many shows and movies and it's the plot of "Absentia," too. If you like that plot, though, you'll like this.
Plot: Former housewife tries out comedy.
Pro: A new show hasn't received this much universal praise in a while. This is a star-making role for Rachel Brosnahan.
Con: As with many shows these days, it could have used some condensing to better serve its strongest parts.
Plot: The future will be weird.
Pro: High production values, a great cast and solid source material make this well worth checking out.
Con: It simply isn't great, especially when compared to the thematically similar "Black Mirror."
Plot: Life with contemporary American prejudice.
Pro: Tig Notaro is a very good comedian, so watching her auteur show is a joy.
Con: You must be mentally ready to face dark storylines about the current divisions in this country.
Plot: A trans parent rebuilds family.
Pro: The protagonist's understanding of her trans identity may be the focal point, but you'll stay for the family dynamics.
Con: As "SNL" noted, this is barely a comedy, with few jokes.
Plot: Mystical battles in druid era.
Pro: As projects like "Game of Thrones" and "Outlander" are extremely popular, the costuming, setting and battles might really appeal to you.
Con: The writing is pretty bad. This kind of seems like one of those "warrior" shows from the 1990s.
As you can see even from this short video, this show is extremely over the top.
If you just can't get enough of battle-driven period dramas with swords, then this could be a fun watch.
But there isn't too much here besides checking those boxes.