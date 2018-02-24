Ranking The Best Shows On Amazon You Can Stream Right Now

“I am even more disappointed in Jill Soloway’s unfair characterization of me as someone who would ever cause harm to any of my fellow cast mates,” Tambor said to Deadline.

This week, David Cross said the he stands behind Tambor and claimed others from the cast of Tambor’s other popular show, “Arrested Development,” do so as well. “Arrested Development” is on Netflix, which doesn’t seem to have any plans to remove Tambor from the other series.