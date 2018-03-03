Ranking The Best Shows On Amazon You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of March 3, Streamline is recommending “Mozart in the Jungle” in the Amazon top spot for the third time.
As mentioned before, the subject matter of the show is still probably too niche for most viewers, but critics seem to really adore this most recent season. Plus Amazon hasn’t added anything too great lately, so this easily remains the top recommendation.
What’s New This Week
Nothing notable. “The Tick” debuted new episodes last week though.
That quirky take on the superhero genre seems to be both a critic and fan favorite. You should already know whether you’re in or out on superhero projects in general, so use that to decide whether to watch this show.
Assorted Streaming News
The Jeffrey Tambor and “Transparent” saga continues. Recently, Amazon officially fired Tambor from the acclaimed show after multiple trans actresses accused him of sexual harassment. Tambor expressed displeasure with the decision, calling the company’s investigation “deeply flawed.” This week, one of the accusers (and Tambor’s former assistant) criticized the actor’s comments, saying, “he has done this to himself.”
As the company tries to move past this saga, Amazon gave “Transparent” creator Jill Soloway her own book imprint. Soloway is calling the imprint Topple Books, a nod to Soloway’s production company and her mission statement to “topple the patriarchy.”
Amazon apparently asked Shadi Petosky, showrunner on the kids program “Danger & Eggs,” to tone down her politics on Twitter and even delete tweets — a revelation Petosky shared while speaking out against the NRA. (The company continues to offer the gun lobby’s video channel, NRA TV, among its streaming options despite widespread outcry following a school shooting that left 17 dead.)
“Hi @amazon,” Petosky tweeted. “I am a creator and showrunner for one of your Originals shows. Remember when I started working with you I was asked to curb my politics online and I deleted a bunch of my tweets? That sucked. Your turn. Drop the politics that are killing kids.”
A recent report claims Amazon made $5.6 billion in profit last year but paid effectively zero U.S. federal taxes. Meanwhile, founder Jeff Bezos remains the richest person in the world.
Back to streaming, though ...
Horror show “Lore” got renewed for a second season, but with a new showrunner. Hopefully that means it will be a better show this time around.
And Amazon is now selling UFC pay-per-view fights. There probably won’t be too much overlap for those watching that and “Mozart in the Jungle.”
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
Plot: Musicians conquer classical music industry.
Pro: The characters have had strong chemistry in this show since the first season. Having the world of orchestras be the backdrop is compelling.
Con: This show often seems to be in a world greatly detached from the contemporary zeitgeist mainly because it focuses on extremely rich people chasin refined pursuits.
After the last year of reporting about sexual harassment in the workplace, this story of a boss constantly hitting on his employee until they end up dating seems out of place.
But if you can get past the fairly frequent moments that the show seems like it exists in a bizarro world of unchecked wealth and privilege, there actually is a lot to like here.
Plot: Superhero teams with regular guy.
Pro: It's a charming variation on the superhero story that is getting told over and over and over again right now.
Con: If you're overwhelmed by superhero content, then even a show like this, that plays with the genre, will feel tiresome.
This first season of the rebooted "The Tick" is split into two parts.
Critics eventually warmed to the first half of the show after an initial release of little fanfare. Perhaps the second half will get more attention.
Plot: Murder mystery involving lost memories.
Pro: Great performances and a solid script make this well worth your time if you're fan of the murder mystery and serial killer genres.
Con: The beats of this plot are very well-tread territory.
A highly trained investigator loses memories in the middle of a mission and then authorities start to investigate that hero as the perpetrator of another crime.
It's the plot of so many shows and movies and it's the plot of "Absentia," too. If you like that plot, though, you'll like this.
Plot: Former housewife tries out comedy.
Pro: A new show hasn't received this much universal praise in a while. This is a star-making role for Rachel Brosnahan.
Con: As with many shows these days, it could have used some condensing to better serve its strongest parts.
Plot: The future will be weird.
Pro: High production values, a great cast and solid source material make this well worth checking out.
Con: It simply isn't great, especially when compared to the thematically similar "Black Mirror."
Plot: Life with contemporary American prejudice.
Pro: Tig Notaro is a very good comedian, so watching her auteur show is a joy.
Con: You must be mentally ready to face dark storylines about the current divisions in this country.
Plot: A trans parent rebuilds family.
Pro: The protagonist's understanding of her trans identity may be the focal point, but you'll stay for the family dynamics.
Con: As "SNL" noted, this is barely a comedy, with few jokes.
Plot: Mystical battles in druid era.
Pro: As projects like "Game of Thrones" and "Outlander" are extremely popular, the costuming, setting and battles might really appeal to you.
Con: The writing is pretty bad. This kind of seems like one of those "warrior" shows from the 1990s.
As you can see even from this short video, this show is extremely over the top.
If you just can't get enough of battle-driven period dramas with swords, then this could be a fun watch.
But there isn't too much here besides checking those boxes.