Ranking The Best Shows On Amazon You Can Stream Right Now

Assorted Streaming News

The big Amazon streaming news this week involves leaked documents.

An internal memo revealed that by early 2017, the company’s most popular shows had earned around 5 million subscribers for Amazon Prime. The total audience of viewers over all its shows and movies was around 26 million. This was the first time any data about Amazon like this has been public.

The secret formula Amazon has been using to decide whether to keep a show or not seems to have been revealed, too. Basically the company is looking at how many subscribers are added because of a show and how much it costs to convince a customer to first stream a show. “The Man in the High Castle” and “The Grand Tour” appear to do very well in this formula. “Good Girls Revolt,” on the other hand, did poorly.

The Ringer had a good analysis on all this that’s worth checking out if you’re interested. Basically the numbers show that Amazon has had quite a few modest hits that have ultimately been profitable. But to start making a large profit, the streaming part of the company needs a truly huge hit on the level of “Game of Thrones.” Hence the supposed reasoning for the forthcoming “Lord of the Rings” project.