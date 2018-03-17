Ranking The Best Shows On Amazon You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of March 17, Streamline is recommending “Sneaky Pete” in the Amazon top spot for the second time.
As mentioned last week, this show is a roller-coaster ride and legitimately very thrilling. It’s not necessarily “quality television,” but if you like suspense and characters taking big risks, check out this show.
What’s New This Week
Nothing of note! Amazon must be giving you another chance to check out “Sneaky Pete.”
Assorted Streaming News
The big Amazon streaming news this week involves leaked documents.
An internal memo revealed that by early 2017, the company’s most popular shows had earned around 5 million subscribers for Amazon Prime. The total audience of viewers over all its shows and movies was around 26 million. This was the first time any data about Amazon like this has been public.
The secret formula Amazon has been using to decide whether to keep a show or not seems to have been revealed, too. Basically the company is looking at how many subscribers are added because of a show and how much it costs to convince a customer to first stream a show. “The Man in the High Castle” and “The Grand Tour” appear to do very well in this formula. “Good Girls Revolt,” on the other hand, did poorly.
The Ringer had a good analysis on all this that’s worth checking out if you’re interested. Basically the numbers show that Amazon has had quite a few modest hits that have ultimately been profitable. But to start making a large profit, the streaming part of the company needs a truly huge hit on the level of “Game of Thrones.” Hence the supposed reasoning for the forthcoming “Lord of the Rings” project.
Plot: Sneaky man cons a family.
Pro: The plot involves characters risking things quite frequently, so episodes are often pretty gripping.
Con: The show is probably longer than it should be and gets too convoluted.
Margo Martindale is in this and she makes everything better.
Plot: Musicians conquer classical music industry.
Pro: The characters have had strong chemistry in this show since the first season. Having the world of orchestras be the backdrop is compelling.
Con: This show often seems to be in a world greatly detached from the contemporary zeitgeist mainly because it focuses on extremely rich people chasing refined pursuits.
Plot: Superhero teams with regular guy.
Pro: It's a charming variation on the superhero story that is getting told over and over and over again right now.
Con: If you're overwhelmed by superhero content, then even a show like this, that plays with the genre, will feel tiresome.
Plot: Murder mystery involving lost memories.
Pro: Great performances and a solid script make this well worth your time if you're fan of the murder mystery and serial killer genres.
Con: The beats of this plot are very well-tread territory.
Plot: Former housewife tries out comedy.
Pro: A new show hasn't received this much universal praise in a while. This is a star-making role for Rachel Brosnahan.
Con: As with many shows these days, it could have used some condensing to better serve its strongest parts.
Plot: The future will be weird.
Pro: High production values, a great cast and solid source material make this well worth checking out.
Con: It simply isn't great, especially when compared to the thematically similar "Black Mirror."
Plot: Life with contemporary American prejudice.
Pro: Tig Notaro is a very good comedian, so watching her auteur show is a joy.
Con: You must be mentally ready to face dark storylines about the current divisions in this country.
Plot: A trans parent rebuilds family.
Pro: The protagonist's understanding of her trans identity may be the focal point, but you'll stay for the family dynamics.
Con: As "SNL" noted, this is barely a comedy, with few jokes.