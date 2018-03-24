Ranking The Best Shows On Amazon You Can Stream Right Now

Top Amazon Streaming News Of The Week

That new “Lord of the Rings” show Amazon is working on looks like it’s going to be ridiculously expensive. Maybe even the most expensive television show ever made.

Amazon already paid around $250 million just to acquire the rights to create this project. Now it’s looking like the company will spend another $250 million on production.

Of course, money isn’t really a problem for Amazon. Just this week, the company surpassed Alphabet (Google’s parent company) as the second-most-valuable public company in the United States.

Given Amazon’s never-ending thirst for more power, this “Lord of the Rings” project should focus on humanizing Sauron to keep in line with company goals. But instead it will probably be a heartwarming tale in the vein of a David vs. Goliath story to make you feel like Amazon is “good” and on your side. Can’t wait!