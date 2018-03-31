Ranking The Best Shows On Amazon You Can Stream Right Now

Top Amazon Streaming News Of The Week

There might be a $1 billion show in the works at Amazon that isn’t related to “Lord of the Rings.”

The company is reportedly trying to adapt a Chinese book series, known by the title of its first book, The Three-Body Problem, into a multiseason sci-fi series that would cost ― $1 billion. As Vanity Fair pointed out, President Barack Obama enjoyed this novel about aliens, as he said it’s “just wildly imaginative, really interesting.”

Now that companies with seemingly unlimited money are making shows, these mega-budgets might be the new norm. Amazon is already pivoting away from creating small shows like “One Mississippi,” which is a shame. But the prospect of seeing an unprecedentedly expensive show is cool, I guess. Maybe they should give Tig Notaro $1 billion to create a show and see what happens.