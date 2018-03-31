Ranking The Best Shows On Amazon You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of March 31, Streamline is recommending “Sneaky Pete” in the Amazon top spot for the fourth time.
As mentioned before, it’s a thrill ride of a show that’s hard to not binge once you start. Amazon also hasn’t added anything very noteworthy since this show.
What’s New This Week
No shows worth mentioning. Amazon does add quite a few movies on April 1, though. You could check out the Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington movie “Philadelphia” this weekend. There’s also “Escape From New York” (which I recently did by moving to Chicago) and Donald Glover’s “Mystery Team” joining the service this weekend. If you want to stream with Amazon, maybe just find a movie.
Top Amazon Streaming News Of The Week
There might be a $1 billion show in the works at Amazon that isn’t related to “Lord of the Rings.”
The company is reportedly trying to adapt a Chinese book series, known by the title of its first book, The Three-Body Problem, into a multiseason sci-fi series that would cost ― $1 billion. As Vanity Fair pointed out, President Barack Obama enjoyed this novel about aliens, as he said it’s “just wildly imaginative, really interesting.”
Now that companies with seemingly unlimited money are making shows, these mega-budgets might be the new norm. Amazon is already pivoting away from creating small shows like “One Mississippi,” which is a shame. But the prospect of seeing an unprecedentedly expensive show is cool, I guess. Maybe they should give Tig Notaro $1 billion to create a show and see what happens.
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
Plot: Sneaky man cons a family.
Pro: The plot involves characters risking things quite frequently, so episodes are often pretty gripping.
Con: The show is probably longer than it should be and gets too convoluted.
Plot: Musicians conquer classical music industry.
Pro: The characters have had strong chemistry in this show since the first season. Having the world of orchestras be the backdrop is compelling.
Con: This show often seems to be in a world greatly detached from the contemporary zeitgeist mainly because it focuses on extremely rich people chasing refined pursuits.
Plot: Superhero teams with regular guy.
Pro: It's a charming variation on the superhero story that is getting told over and over and over again right now.
Con: If you're overwhelmed by superhero content, then even a show like this, one that plays with the genre, will feel tiresome.
Plot: English family moves to island.
Pro: A solid period piece set in the 1930s. This is one of those nice shows that maybe won't expand your mind but is very pleasant to watch.
Con: The show certainly feels too familiar and like many other period pieces that came before it.
Plot: Murder mystery involving lost memories.
Pro: Great performances and a solid script make this well worth your time if you're fan of the murder mystery and serial killer genres.
Con: The beats of this plot are very well-tread territory.
Plot: Former housewife tries out comedy.
Pro: A new show hasn't received this much universal praise in a while. This is a star-making role for Rachel Brosnahan.
Con: As with many shows these days, it could have used some condensing to better serve its strongest parts.
Plot: The future will be weird.
Pro: High production values, a great cast and solid source material make this well worth checking out.
Con: It simply isn't great, especially when compared to the thematically similar "Black Mirror."
Plot: Life with contemporary American prejudice.
Pro: Tig Notaro is a very good comedian, so watching her auteur show is a joy.
Con: You must be mentally ready to face dark storylines about the current divisions in this country.