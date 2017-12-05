There are many reasons we love brie. This French cheese is soft, buttery and mild enough to go with pretty much anything. It’s a mellow partner for super savory flavors and an even better match for sweet ones. Perhaps our favorite thing about brie, however, is how incredible it becomes when it’s baked. Easy to make and good for a crowd, baked brie recipes are perfect for holiday parties, cold-weather snacking or just keeping your crackers company.

Now is the perfect time to learn how to know this ridiculously rewarding dish. It’s the perfect blend of comfort food and party food all in one, and whether you go for sweet undertones, like honey or fig, or savory ones, there are countless ways to make it. And all of them will please a crowd.