Need some travel inspo for your upcoming beach vacation? These beach bums have some recommendations.

The travel experts at TripAdvisor just unveiled their annual Traveler’s Choice Awards for the best beaches in the world for 2018, and the results make us want to jet-set to stunning locations like Isla Mujeres, Mexico, and Fernando de Noronha, Brazil.

Topping the list for the first time since 2016 are the photo-ready palm trees and white-sand beaches of Grace Bay in Turks and Caicos. The destination reclaimed the No. 1 spot after ranking second in last-year’s roundup.

Clearwater Beach in Clearwater, Fla., took the No. 7 spot as the only U.S. destination to make the cut this year. The winners are determined using millions of reviews and opinions left on TripAdvisor’s site over a 12-month period.

Before planning your next sun-soaked getaway, take a look below at the 10 best beaches in the world in 2018 for some travel inspiration: