04/04/2018 02:40 pm ET

7 Of The Best Blackout Curtains On Amazon, According To Reviewers

They aren't only for day sleepers.
By Amanda Pena

If you’re a light sleeper, work a night shift, have a little one at home, or just want to drown out some street noise while you snooze, blackout curtains might be the good-sleep solution you’ve been waiting for.

Not only are they energy efficient (most lock in warmth in the winter and block out heat in warmer ones), but they naturally banish most light that stipples through regular curtains. 

If you’re on the fence about whether or not these blackout curtains will help you catch better Zs, below we’ve rounded up seven of the highest-rated blackout curtains on Amazon, according to Amazon reviews. Better still, most are under $30, so it’s worth trying them out to see what works for your room and your budget.

Here, 7 of the best blackout curtains on Amazon:

  • 1 NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Eyelet Top Room Darkening Panel (2 panels)
    Amazon
    These heavy microfiber blackout curtains are interwoven by top fabric layer, high density black yarn and back fabric layer with advanced triple weave technology for the ultimate sleeping experience.

    Amazon Reviews:     4,149
    Average Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

    "These curtains are wonderful! The quality is fantastic and they do a great job of keeping the light out. The price is amazing for what you get." - Amazon Reviewer
  • 2 Deconovo Room Darkening Thermal Insulated Blackout Grommet Window Curtain Panel
    Amazon
    Insulate against summer heat and winter chill with these  silky and soft darkening drapes from Deconovo.

    Amazon Reviews:     3,517
    Average Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

    "I have purchased a total of five sets of Deconovo drapes. I live in Phoenix, AZ, and it is a big deal to me to keep as much sunshine outside of my home during the summer as possible. These things block almost all of the light that would otherwise come in, and I have noticed a huge difference in my great room from the drapes that were there when I purchased my home..." - Amazon Reviewer
  • 3 Utopia Bedding Blackout Room Darkening Curtains Window Panel Drapes
    Amazon
    Give your windows a rich dressing look with Utopia Bedding's darkening curtains. The thermal top makes it not only energy efficient but can block up to 99 percent of light and filter approximately 60 percent of the outside noise from entering in the room.

    Amazon Reviews: 3,349
    Average Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

    "These are perfect for what I needed. They are more "light filtering" than "black out" - so for those of you looking for a pitch black room, these are not going to do the job. The beige makes the room more dim, but not dark. The navy, which I used in our sons' room, definitely does make it darker. If you're looking for black out, I would literally go with the black curtains paired with black out horizontal blinds." - Amazon Reviewer
  • 4 H.Versailtex Blackout Room Darkening Thermal Insulated Grommet Window Curtains
    Amazon
    Like very similar models on Amazon, these blackout curtains are energy efficient, noise reducing, and block out a majority of the light.

    Amazon Reviews: 800
    Average Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

    "We bought these curtains to go in front of our drafty living room window, and the moment they were up the room immediately felt warmer. They block out so much light that I can take a midday nap and not have any clue what time it is upon waking..." - Amazon Reviewer
  • 5 HLC.ME Lattice Print Thermal Insulated Blackout Window Curtains
    Amazon
    If you're looking for blackout curtains with a bit more drama and design, these have a unique printed tone and block out light similarly to other options with their triple weave innovation, which is a denser and tightly sewn fabric to help insulate against light.

    Amazon Reviews: 621
    Average Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

    "They are gorgeous and the fabric is excellent quality. Only complaint is that I would not consider them...BLACKOUT." - Amazon Reviewer
  • 6 Amazon Basics Room Darkening Thermal Insulating Blackout Curtain Set with Tie Backs
    Amazon
    Amazon's own blackout curtains block out sunlight and harmful UV rays, reduce outside noise, and ensure total privacy all for under $25 for two panels.

    Amazon Reviews: 606
    Average Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

    "These work really well for light and a bit for cold/ heat." - Amazon Reviewer
  • 7 PONY DANCE Light Block Bedroom Blackout Curtains
    Amazon
    PONY DANCE rod pocket blackout window curtains play an important role in the functionality of most living spaces such as the bedroom, living room, dining room, and more.

    Amazon Reviews:     279
    Average Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

    "These curtains are a real bargain. They're well-made and accomplished exactly what we needed them to do. Darken a room and keep it cooler on hot days. While they are not completely room darkening, it makes a huge difference and you can't beat them for the price." - Amazon Reviewer

