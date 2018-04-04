If you’re a light sleeper, work a night shift, have a little one at home, or just want to drown out some street noise while you snooze, blackout curtains might be the good-sleep solution you’ve been waiting for.

Not only are they energy efficient (most lock in warmth in the winter and block out heat in warmer ones), but they naturally banish most light that stipples through regular curtains.

If you’re on the fence about whether or not these blackout curtains will help you catch better Zs, below we’ve rounded up seven of the highest-rated blackout curtains on Amazon, according to Amazon reviews. Better still, most are under $30, so it’s worth trying them out to see what works for your room and your budget.

Here, 7 of the best blackout curtains on Amazon: