Best Bloody Mary Recipe for New Year's Brunch

The Bloody Mary garnishes in this photo may be traditional, but the smoked flavor of the drink brings a new twist to the popular cocktail.

Where there’s fire, there’s smoke, to paraphrase the old saying, and the Raichlen twist on the traditional Bloody Mary burns it up with fresh horseradish and Sriracha (Thai hot sauce). You’ll smell smoke—literally—thanks to a flavorful blast from the smoke gun.

Note: I know it smacks of heresy, but to reinforce the smoke flavor, use mescal (a smoky cactus spirit from Mexico) in place of the vodka.

Yield: Serves 1 and can be multiplied as desired

Serves 1 and can be multiplied as desired Equipment: Smoke gun

INGREDIENTS

3/4 cup tomato juice

2 ounces (1/4 cup) vodka or mescal

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon freshly grated or prepared horseradish

1 teaspoon Sriracha or other hot sauce

1 teaspoon Worchestershire sauce

1 celery stalk (preferably from the heart with leaves still attached)

Step 1: Place the tomato juice, mescal or vodka, lemon juice, horseradish, Sriracha, and Worcestershire sauce in the bottom of a bar shaker and stir well to mix.

Step 2: Cover the top of the shaker with plastic wrap, leaving one edge open for the rubber smoking tube. Insert the tube into the Smoky Mary so the end hits the bottom. Fire the smoking gun to fill the shaker with smoke. Quickly remove the hose and seal the top of the shaker with plastic. Let stand for 3 to 5 minutes, then uncover and stir in the smoke with a bar spoon. Repeat until the desired degree of smokiness is achieved.

Step 3: Add 4 or 5 ice cubes to a highball glass. Add the Smoky Mary and stir to mix. Insert the celery (like mom says, eat your vegetables).

SIGN UP for Steven Raichlen’s UP IN SMOKE newsletter to learn more about barbecue!

—