These Amazing Boat Hotels Will Convince You To Spend Your Next Vacation On Water

Unless you’re a sailor, a fisherman, or a full-time cruise performer, spending the night on a boat is a refreshing break from the norm. The breeze is fresh, the views are pretty, and you get to experience a destination from a unique perspective. So whether you like your boats quirky or luxurious, docked at a harbor or cruising downriver, Booking.com, the global leader in connecting travelers with the widest choice of incredible places to stay, has a list of the top reviewed boat hotels from around the world. All aboard!

Ha Long, Vietnam

At Aphrodite Cruise, luxury is the name of the game. The gracious staff make you feel like a VIP from the moment you step on board, and the lavish meals have foodies swooning. Some of the rooms come with hot tubs and terraces, so you can soak by the sea in utter privacy; in other rooms, the panoramic views from the deck will have to do.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Houseboat Ms 3 Gebroeders is the place to stay if you want to experience life on a houseboat in Amsterdam. It’s located smack dab in the middle of downtown, but you can escape the tourist throngs and sip a drink on the deck. The super-friendly host Monique stocks the fridge with complimentary wine, beer, and snacks, and pairs every breakfast with freshly squeezed orange juice.

Venice, Italy

This classic yacht will have boat-lovers starry-eyed. Yacht Bert Venezia is an elegant 100-foot yacht docked in the Marina of Sant’Elena, featuring six elegant air-conditioned cabins with views of the Venice Lagoon and Lido, and three decks where guests can enjoy breakfast. The yacht is moored just far enough from St. Mark’s Square to ensure that the only sound you’ll hear is the lapping of the sea.

Alleppey, India

There’s no better way to explore Kerala’s peaceful backwaters than by kettuvallam – a traditional houseboat made out of jack-wood and fish oil. The big, beautiful boats of Xandari Riverscapes float along Lake Vembanad’s palm-lined shores, offering an experience than can only be described as poetic. All meals are included ― a real treat, since Booking.com guests raved about the food.

Sheffield, UK

The warm and welcoming Houseboat Hotels are moored at Sheffield’s Victoria Quays, just a five-minute walk from the city centre. Each boat has a fully equipped kitchen and can sleep up to four people, so it’s a great option for families – and the kids will love watching the fish and ducks swimming in the canal. Extra touches like a music system, board games, and an outdoor area decorated with fairy lights make this place special.

Suisun City, USA

The classic décor of the Barkissimo Yacht Hotel in Suisun City will have you feeling like a ship captain. Think elegant wood furnishings, panoramic views and a daily three-course gourmet breakfast. Guests who are in need of some serious relaxatio can visit the wine bar on the upper deck or cool out at the spa bath available in selected rooms.

Geneva, Switzerland

The modern rooms of the Floatinn Boat-BnB all come with a porthole facing Lake Geneva, so you won’t miss an inch of the famous Jet d’Eau water fountain. The property offers a sun terrace on the deck and is a favorite among Booking.com guests, likely because of the friendly service and the incredible views.