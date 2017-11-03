Best Books on Productivity | 5 Reads to Feed Your Mind and Soul

When I sit down at my desk, often my eye falls upon my beloved book collection. Sorted by category (yes, I’m an Arranger with a capital “A”!), I’m grateful for all the wisdom contained within their pages. Among the novels, inspirational classics, and academic works is a section near and dear to me – the best books on productivity. There are hundreds of books written on this subject, but I’ve narrowed them down to my five favorites. Want to know the best of the best?

Triggers: Creating Behavior That Lasts: Becoming the Person You Want to Be by Marshall Goldsmith

This renowned executive coach tackles a problem we all deal with on a daily basis: environmental triggers that cause us to react in ways we may not be proud of. Flustered in front of a certain colleague or instantly filled with rage at a careless driver? Marshall provides smart strategies for self-regulation so you can move towards being the compassionate, patient person you want to be.

Deep Work: Rules for Focused Success in a Distracted World by Cal Newport

In our distracted world, it can be easy to float along in a flurry of emails, not focusing on deep thinking that is necessary for our best work. Here, author and professor Cal Newport presents four “rules” for choosing focus over distraction – and producing better results.

Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less by Greg McKeown

There’s an oxymoron at work in our lives as we succumb to busyness while actually getting less done. In this book, bestselling author Greg McKeown introduces the Way of the Essentialist which teaches readers to focus on only what is essential. The result: doing less, but doing everything better.

Overwhelmed: How to Work, Love, and Play When No One Has the Time by Brigid Schulte

Journalist Brigid Schulte’s book touched my heart as a busy working mom who’s experienced (and since rejected!) our all work and no play culture of busyness. Her story illuminates our misguided beliefs about having it all and lays out a plan for readers to carve out more time – guilt-free – for doing the things they actually love.

The 4-Hour Workweek: Escape 9-5, Live Anywhere, and Join the New Rich by Timothy Ferriss

Timothy Ferriss’ bestseller is a phenomenon for good reason. So many of us still get trapped in old ideas of what work should be. But in our dynamic, connected age, we can break the chains of 9-5 and still achieve success. Don’t believe it? Read this book!

These five books align with my message: Work simply. Live fully. Now is the time for you to let your light fully shine in the world--to be a beacon of hope, inspiration, and encouragement for others, even as you pursue the goals that make your life richer, more meaningful, and more rewarding.