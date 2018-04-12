9 Products From Celebrity Beauty Lines That Are Actually Worth It

Last week, Jennifer Lopez announced that she’ll be releasing a cosmetics collection in collaboration with Inglot. The line will feature everything from nail polish to eyeshadows and bronzers to highlighters (perfect for those hoping to get J.Lo’s glow for themselves).

But Lopez is far from the first star to release a beauty line. Others, like Jessica Alba, Iman and Kylie Jenner, among others, have really made waves in the industry with product offerings that are actually worth spending your money on.

Gone are the days of kitschy celebrity perfumes (shout out to everyone who had Britney Spears’ Curious). Instead, stars are getting behind beauty products we actually want to wear. And hey, if the closest we ever get to Rihanna is swiping the same red lip paint across our mouths, we’ll take it.