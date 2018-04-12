STYLE & BEAUTY
9 Products From Celebrity Beauty Lines That Are Actually Worth It

You can actually have something in common with Rihanna for a minute.
By Julia Brucculieri
Last week, Jennifer Lopez announced that she’ll be releasing a cosmetics collection in collaboration with Inglot. The line will feature everything from nail polish to eyeshadows and bronzers to highlighters (perfect for those hoping to get J.Lo’s glow for themselves). 

But Lopez is far from the first star to release a beauty line. Others, like Jessica Alba, Iman and Kylie Jenner, among others, have really made waves in the industry with product offerings that are actually worth spending your money on.

Gone are the days of kitschy celebrity perfumes (shout out to everyone who had Britney Spears’ Curious). Instead, stars are getting behind beauty products we actually want to wear. And hey, if the closest we ever get to Rihanna is swiping the same red lip paint across our mouths, we’ll take it. 

To help you navigate the world of celebrity beauty lines, we’ve compiled a list of go-to products from a few of our favorite celebrity brands. Check them out below:

    We're big fans of Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, but there are a few products that really stand out for us. The first is the brand's Match Stix highlighter, which offers a nice, healthy glow without overdoing it in terms of sparkle or shimmer. Plus, the product comes in 10 shades, giving you plenty of room to experiment. 

    Fenty Beauty Match Stix highlighter, $25
    The other Fenty product we really like is the Stunna lip paint, which comes in one shade but somehow looks great on a wide variety of skin tones. Stunna is a highly pigmented liquid lip color that dries matte and lasts for hours. (I once forgot I was wearing it and surprised myself when I saw my reflection long after applying.)

    Fenty Stunna lip paint, $24
    This facial oil by Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty is one of our favorites, and not only because it comes in a shiny gold bottle. The formula contains vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that can protect the skin from the effects of free radicals, and it's free from any parabens, silicones, petrolatum, synthetic fragrances or dyes. If you're looking to test out some Honest products, add this one to your list. 

    Honest Beauty Everything Organic Facial Oil    , $55
    We're all for a great multi-tasking beauty product, which is why we love the lip and cheek chubby stick in Drew Barrymore's Flower line. The creamy-but-lightweight stick is great for adding some color to cheeks and lips (and perhaps even eyelids, if you're feeling adventurous), and it's perfectly portable, so you can toss it in your bag and head out the door. 

    Flower Beauty Lip And Cheek Chubby, $7.70 
    The Noni Glow face oil from Miranda Kerr's Kora Organics line is formulated with organic noni extract, which is said to be "revered for its healing and rejuvenating properties," as well as rosehip oil, pomegranate oil and sea buckthorn oil, which help moisturize the skin and provide antioxidants. 

    Kora Organics Noni Glow face oil, $68
    The Nirvana dry shampoo by Elizabeth and James (one of Mary-Kate and Ashley's brands) is basically a hybrid between one of their scents and a dry shampoo, both of which we love. Like many other dry shampoos, the formula comes out white, but it's nothing a little rubbing in won't fix. (Pro tip: apply dry shampoo before bed and your hair will look refreshed and texturized by morning.)

    Elizabeth And James Nirvana Dry Shampoo, $28
    Though it has had its share of controversyKat Von D's makeup line includes a number of great offerings, such as her Studded Kiss crème lipstick. The formula is creamy, highly pigmented and long lasting, and it comes in over 35 bold colors. There's really a shade for everyone. 

    Kat Von D Studded Kiss Crème Lipstick    , $19
    What we love most about Iman's makeup line is the wide variety of shades offered in both foundations and concealers. Her line's Second to None stick foundation is an award-winning formula that comes in a good variety of shades for a number of skin tones.

    Iman Cosmetics Second to None stick foundation, $16
    Kylie Jenner's lip kits are her bread and butter, so if you're going to contribute to her riches, that's the way to go. The matte lipsticks can be a tad drying, but they're highly pigmented and long-lasting. If you're not a fan of the matte finish, Kylie's lip glosses are also a good option. 

    Kylie Cosmetics OG Trio Lip Set    , $36
