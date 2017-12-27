Best Chinese Car Brand GAC Motor Named the Official Service Car provider of the Fortune Global Forum in 2017

GAC Motor Being a China's leading automobile company has been given the name “The Official Service Car Provider” for The Forum- Fortune Global Forum 2017. The company is providing total 380 cars for the event including its GM8MPV, GS8SUV, and GA8 sedan.

GAC Motor, China’s fastest and leading auto-brand has also made a new record in the first half of the year 2017 by selling 250,878 cars worldwide. The company excels in the field of auto market by introducing high- end models. GAC motor relies on innovation and quality to showcase the future needs of the auto-market. The company has a significant increase in the sales that is greater than the average sales target of the industry.

In November, GAC motor sold 46,000 vehicles thus marking a 38.9% increase on an annual basis. The company has shown the remarkable sales in its flagship luxury model SUV GS8 (sold 50,622 models), but its signature model SUV GS4 has gained the leader position in the Chinese SUV market with total sales of 180,725 cars.

In the class-C brand, its luxury sedan GA8 continues to secure the leading position in the Chinese market. In the sports category, the sale of GA6 sedan has shown the remarkable increase of 251.9% in June.

The president of GAC Motor, Mr. Yu Jun in a report has said that the company’s dedication to serving the quality, innovative and world-class models has brought the record-breaking achievements in the sales and production of the models. The company focuses on reinventing the way of traveling and not on selling cars.

GAC Motor has created a world-class auto-empire by prioritizing the research and development by the international standards. It has constructed an effective innovation mechanism to fulfill its commitment to manufacture the vehicles of the best quality. GAC Motor has partnerships with the top 10 auto suppliers of the world including Michelin and Aisin Seiki.

GAC Motor got success in achieving the highest rank among all Chinese brands in China for five consecutive years in J.D. Power Asia Pacific’s 2017 China Initial Quality Study SM (IQS). In the safety test, SUV GS8 has received five stars for safety, and among all sized SUVs ranging mid to large, it is ranked at the top by C-NAP since 2015.

GAC Motor has set a target of achieving highest sales volume around 1 million by 2020. To achieve the goal of 1 million sales volumes the company has created a global strategy of sustainable development. The strategy focuses on upgrading its vehicle and become an intelligent automaker in the Chinese automobile industry. The company believes in manufacturing the quality vehicles that will be environmental –friendly and premium in its design, reliability, and performance.