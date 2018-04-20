Baking for others is a delicious form of altruism that’s been proven to boost your overall sense of well-being and help connect you with the people you love. But what if you just don’t have time for altruism during the busy workweek?

That’s what weekends are for.

We know you don’t have time to waste down the rabbit hole of Google recipe searches, so we’ve selected only our very favorite cookie recipes from food bloggers. We’ve got chai snickerdoodles, Oreo-stuffed peanut butter cookies, salted chocolate chunk shortbreads, chocolate chip cookies that are made with granola and even some almond butter cookies that are vegan and gluten free.