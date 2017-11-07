STYLE
11/07/2017 01:15 pm ET

13 Amazing Drugstore Mascaras, According To Reviewers

Most are under $10.

By Jamie Feldman

The sheer number of affordable mascara options at the drugstore is a thrill for makeup lovers, but with so many to choose from, it can be difficult to pick just one. 

Have no fear, a list of the best-reviewed options is here ― and most are under $10. 

Whether you’re a Great Lash enthusiast looking to switch it up on the cheap or just looking for an accessible brand with which to experiment, online reviewers at Walgreens, Amazon, Target and Walmart say these products would be a good place to start. We pulled them from among high-scoring options with 100 reviews or more.

Check out 13 awesome and inexpensive mascaras below. 

  • L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara
    Walgreens


    Reviewers love this mascara, which takes the top spot at Walgreens, because it's "super easy to apply," gives "intense length and definition" and "is "cyclable, swimmable, smudge proof, rub proof and stands the test of time." 

    Get  L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise waterproof mascara, $9.99
  • Maybelline Volum' Express Push Up Angel Mascara
    Walgreens
    Reviewers said "holy cow, this mascara is the BOMB," about CVS' top seller, writing that it "does not flake or leave bits all over your face" and has a "false lashes effect."

    Maybelline Volum' Express Push Up Angel Mascara, $9.49
  • CoverGirl LashBlast Mega Volume Mascara
    Walgreens
    Another favorite across the board, this mascara is beloved for being easy on "sensitive eyes," makes lashes "thicker, longer in a natural-looking way" and "applies easily and not clumpy."

    Get CoverGirl LashBlast Mega Volume mascara, $8.99
  • CoverGirl LashExact Mascara
    Walgreens
    Reviewers call this #1 pick at Target "the best," citing that it "separates each lash individually" and "no clumping due to a smooth, lighter consistency."

    Get CoverGirl LashExact mascara, $8.49
  • Jordana Best Lash Extreme Volumizing Mascara
    Walgreens
    At $3.99, this one is definitely the cheapest on the list. Users love it because it "goes on smoothly," "rivals the $24 stuff" and "has staying power but removes easily."

    Get Jordana Best Last Extreme Volumizing mascara, $3.99 
  • CoverGirl Queen Collection False Lash Drama Waterproof Mascara
    Walgreens
    A reviewer with "tiny, non-significant eyelashes" said their lashes are "beautiful" with this mascara. Another wrote it "maximizes volume and gets every single lash coated."

    Get CoverGirl Queen Collection False Last Drama waterproof mascara, $7.49
  • Rimmel Glam'Eyes Mascara
    Amazon
    Amazon reviewers hailed this Rimmel product as the best for its brush (it "does a good job separating, lengthening and adding volume," one reviewer wrote) and the fact that it "goes on so much more evenly than all other drug store mascaras."

    Get Rimmel Glam'Eyes mascara, $15.99
  • Maybelline The Colossal Volum'Express Washable Mascara
    Amazon
    This one takes the top spot at Walmart. One reviewer wrote they liked wearing this "more than using false lashes," while another said it's a "good go-to mascara with awesome results."

    Get Maybelline The Colossal Volum'Express Washable mascara, $5.44
  • Maybelline Lash Discovery Washable Mascara
    Amazon
    The thin brush on this mascara is appreciated by reviewers. It's "easy to apply and gets all the lashes," according to one and is "perfect for bottom eyelashes," another wrote.

    Get Maybelline Lash Discovery washable mascara, $5.69
  • L'Oreal Paris Double Extend Beauty Tubes Lengthening Mascara
    Amazon
    This dual-sided mascara is amazing, according to reviewers. One user applies "the white one a ton of times to lengthen and separate" for a thicker look. Another said the extra step is "worth the extra work."

    Get L'Oreal Paris Double Extend Beauty Tubes Lengthening mascara, $7.12
  • Pacifica Stellar Gaze Length & Strength Mascara
    Target
    One reviewer said this mascara "goes on really nicely and is buildable unlike most natural mascaras," while another wrote they "love that this mascara is a vegan product."

    Get Pacifica Stellar Gaze Length & Strength mascara, $13.99
  • Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara
    Target
    If "bigger is better" is your thing, this mascara is for you. One user wrote "if you want your lashes to look bling bling, then this is the product." Another wrote that it looks great, but is "hard to remove."

    Get Maybelline Lash Sensational mascara, $6.79
  • Maybelline Great Lash Washable Mascara
    Walmart
    Reviewers love this classic mascara because it "doesn't flake and isn't expensive," is "one of the few brands that don't trigger my eye allergies" and gives lashes "great definition."

    Get Maybelline Great Lash washable mascara, $5.43

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Jamie Feldman
Fashion & Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Amazon Beauty Makeup Walmart Target
13 Amazing Drugstore Mascaras, According To Reviewers

CONVERSATIONS