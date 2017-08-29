10 Must-Have Cookbooks For Fall 2017

There are a lot of feelings wrapped in the end of summer, but the one we like to focus on the most is the excitement for fall. Not only does fall mean we get to pull out our comfy sweaters, but there are slow-cooked meals, baked goods and lots of time spent in the kitchen. It’s the best time of year for new cookbooks.

The fall cookbooks on this year’s lineup are even better than we had anticipated. One of our favorite chefs, Yotam Ottolenghi, is putting out a new book, and so is one of our favorite food bloggers, Half Baked Harvest.

Many of the cookbooks are not yet on the market, but will be in the coming months. They can all be pre-ordered if you just can’t wait.