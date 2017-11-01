BEST FOODS FOR GOING #2

Yeah, I know it’s Halloween week & I “should” be writing about candy & strategies for dealing with a sweet tooth. However, I feel like writing about poop.

Most important thing for regular BM’s is getting enough fiber + water. Other factors come into play for healthy digestion, but fiber + water is the most important place to start.

I review celebrity diets for People Magazine…and the one thing I see all. the. time. is really LOW FIBER diets. Stars really are just like us…cause we don’t get enough fiber roughage either.

Our poop gives us important feedback.

Healthy poop = healthy you.

So what’s the magic fiber number? The Institute of Medicine recommends that each day men get 38 grams & women get 25 grams.

Eat me…

1. AVOCADO 7g fiber = 1/2 avocado

Eat w/ crackers & hot sauce for a snack.

2. CHIA SEEDS 5g fiber = 1T

Add to a smoothie or make chia pudding.

3. CHICKPEAS 6g fiber = 1/2 cup

Use in hummus, salads, or roasted as a snack.

4. JICAMA 6g fiber = 1 cup

Put raw sticks of it on veggie trays or cut into thin squares & pretend it’s a cracker.

5. PRUNES 3g fiber = 5 prunes

Add to 2% plain yogurt or oatmeal for natural sweetness. PS: Prunes also contain sorbitol, magnesium, and potassium – nutrients that help w/ regularity.

OTHER FIBER SUPERSTARS: Almonds, broccoli/cauliflower, unsweetened coconut flakes, lentils, rolled oats, pears, popcorn, raspberries, dark chocolate.