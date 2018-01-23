Travelers have spoken, and the results are in. The jet-setting experts at TripAdvisor just unveiled their 16th annual Traveler’s Choice Awards for the best hotels in the U.S. for 2018, and the results have us impulsively researching flights to off-the-grid places like Cannon Beach, Ore., and San Antonio, Texas.

Topping the list for the second consecutive year is The Nantucket Hotel & Resort in Nantucket, Mass., with its charming and classic New England style and enchanting ocean and harbor views.