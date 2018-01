TripAdvisor

This 32-suite inn also boasts one of the region's best restaurants, in addition to being a prime location for regional skiing and outdoor activities. In the winter, take advantage of the inn's ski in/ski out access. In the summer, you can go for hikes and bikes along one of the world-class trails just outside, or even check out the Telluride Golf Club.The Inn At Lost Creek is an average annual price of $403 per night. The most affordable month to visit is November , at $188 per night.